The House Passes a Resolution Opposing the President’s Actions in Syria

This week, the House voted on a resolution to oppose the President’s irresponsible decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria. The resolution passed with a strong bipartisan vote of 354-60, reflecting the strong agreement on both sides of the aisle that this dangerous decision undermines our national security, erodes our credibility abroad, and emboldens our adversaries. Instead of standing beside Kurdish allies in the fight against ISIS, the President has abandoned them and is doing the bidding of dictators like Putin and Assad and empowering ISIS. In addition to passing this resolution to reassure the American people and our allies that the House does not support the President's actions, the House will also consider a sanctions bill against Turkey in the near future.

House Democrats are continuing to make progress on our For the People agenda. This week, the House advanced H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, through committees of jurisdiction. This major piece of legislation will lower the price of prescription drugs for Americans, and is estimated to save taxpayers $345 billion over 2023-2029. Yesterday, the Energy and Commerce and the Education and Labor Committees passed the legislation out of their committees, and the Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on it. Once all three Committees complete their work, I look forward to bringing this bill to the Floor for a vote.

Next week, the House will consider legislation to tackle corruption and safeguard our democracy. We will take up the Corporate Transparency Act, which would prevent bad actors from using anonymous shell companies to hide illicit activities, as well as additional bills to combat corruption, dark money from Russia, and other malign activities. Additionally, the House will vote on the SHIELD Act to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections in light of the ongoing threats posed by Russia and other foreign entities to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy.

Lastly, I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Chairman Elijah Cummings, who was a patriot, a man of principle and conviction, and a crusader for good government and stronger ethics for elected officials. In the days ahead, we will pay tribute to him as an example of goodness, decency, intellect, strength, and service. Elijah Cummings never stopped fighting for the causes in which he believed, namely equality, justice, opportunity, civil rights, voting rights, and economic security for working people. We will long be inspired by his leadership, his courage, and his moral convictions to “do better” for our country and its people.

