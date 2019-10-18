New Dating App - Eureka Allows Users to Express Love Secretly

Find Love Among Your Friends Find Love Among Your Friends

Eureka.Fun LLC today announced the launch of the new mobile app, available for iOS and Google Play Store.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eureka Dating makes it easier to find love among friends, neighbors or other people, simply whose phone/email number the user has on their phone — helping start meaningful relationships. It takes the work out of creating a dating profile and gives a more authentic look at who someone is.“Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in. Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product. We worked with experts in these areas to build protections into Eureka Dating from the start, including the ability to report and block anyone. These features and others give the user more control and peace of mind”, says Peter Muller, the founder of application.How It WorksThe user can download Eureka App on his mobile (available in Google Store and Apple Store). After signing-in, there are some questions to fill in the profile. Then the user can sync their contacts from ther mobile phone and invite people he is interested in to join the App. The app will send a secret email to the chosen friend to join Eureka. Eureka Dating allows the user to express Secret Crush on the person he likes. But only if the crush is mutual, both of users will be notified! Otherwise, feelings will be kept private.Key features• Secret Crush lets the user match with people he already knows. It is well known fact that people very often may have feelings to collegemates, colleagues, neighbors and it saves time to explore potential romantic relationship within extended circles, like work, school college, church, neighborhood.The user can Use secret Like towards one or two of his friends and wait until they like him back. If they don’t put like on user’s name, no one will know about that.• Relationship Insights: the user stays away from spammers, connects only with people he knows or met in real life.In short, Eureka app delivers users’ feelings straight to their love phone and comes back only with an affirmative answer. Eureka.Fun LLC is based in Palo Alto, CA and was founded in early 2019. To learn more about Eureka.Fun LLC and how to find love among your friends, visit www.eurekaloveapp.com today.



