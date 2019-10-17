Economy Weekly: Week of October 14, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “By 2020, tariffs already imposed or announced would shrink global GDP by 0.8%. That is equivalent to the whole economy of Switzerland.” - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. [CNBC, 10/17/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: "Just 17% of households reported their financial condition had improved in the last 6 months, down 3 percentage points from a year earlier. Household spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity as measured by gross domestic product." [Bloomberg, 10/08/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED