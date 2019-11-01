How to Help Manage Senior Mobility Problems

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many seniors, quality of life includes maintaining independence, partaking in favorite hobbies, and getting out into the world. Unfortunately, without the proper medical equipment, late-age mobility issues can physically prevent someone from spending their time doing activities they enjoy and can lead to social isolation, depression, and deteriorating health.

As they age, many adults begin to limit their activities as they are under the impression that they are able to do less physically. But remaining active can be the key to aging gracefully and maintaining health.

By addressing overall health issues that affect the senior's mobility, and taking preventative measures, physical and mental wellbeing can be improved.

For older adults that have existing mobility issues that are more limiting, mobility aids and assistive technologies can help seniors continue to nurture social connections and maintain quality of life. This can include GPS devices for seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's, mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs or power wheelchairs, lift chairs, and home monitoring systems like fall sensors.

So, what are some ways seniors can prevent mobility issues, and restrict existing problems from getting worse?

Keeping active. Older adults should always consult their doctor before starting a new exercise program. If doctor-approved, regular exercise can strengthen muscles and improve flexibility. Whether it’s simply walking, stretching, or dancing – routine physical activity is key to maintaining mobility. According to a study from Reuters, "Improvements were seen in all the 70-to-90-year-olds who added some physical activity to their weekly routines over about two years, and those who got more exercise saw greater changes."

Maintaining a healthy diet and healthy weight. Simply put, it's easier to move around without carrying extra weight, and there is less stress placed on the bones and joints. Of course, this is important at any age, but weight issues can be especially impactful for seniors.

Understanding the effects of medication. It's important that seniors discuss the side effects of their medications with their physician. Some prescriptions can cause issues with balance or alertness, which can have an impact on senior mobility.

Identifying fall hazards in the home. Trips and falls can not only be caused by balance or mobility issues, but injury can worsen existing mobility issues. Precautions such as clearing the home of clutter and loose rugs or wires, ensuring that rooms have adequate lighting, using night-lights in bathrooms, and removing other trip hazards can all help prevent future falls.

Consulting a doctor about senior mobility aids. For seniors that are a little bit unsteady on their feet, mobility equipment such as a cane or walker can be used. A doctor or physical therapist can recommend medical supply stores and specific types and styles of mobility products. They can also adjust the walking aid to the correct height and ensure that it is being used properly.

Combining activity and social connection. Participation in community activities is one of the most enjoyable ways to keep seniors mobile. Local senior centers, hospitals, and community centers often have exercise or walking programs.

Sharing concerns with a medical professional. Certain diseases like arthritis, heart disease, and dementia can affect mobility. Risks can often be reduced if the medical condition is diagnosed and treated.



Comfort Keepers® Cherry Hill Can Help



In the United States, about one-quarter of adults over age 65 need assistance with everyday activities such as bathing, eating, and getting in and out of bed or a chair. Our trained in-home caregivers can help with these daily living tasks as well as others while engaging clients in activities that can help improve your loved ones' quality of life.

Comfort Keepers Cherry Hill can also provide assistance for physician-approved diet and exercise plans, provide transportation to appointments and other errands, assist with overnight care, and can assess a home for safety issues and fall hazards. For more information on our Cherry Hill at-home care services and discuss how you can afford senior care services without Medicare or Medicaid, contact us today at (856) 857-6120.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.