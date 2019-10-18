Six Charts on How Elevated Global Uncertainty Is Creating Challenges for Sub-Saharan Africa

Women factory workers in Zambia. A key challenge for sub-Saharan Africa is to create more jobs for the growing labor force. (photo: GCShutter/iStock)

October 18, 2019

Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to pick up, though at a slower pace than previously expected. This revision reflects a more challenging external environment, continued output disruptions in oil-exporting countries, and weaker-than-anticipated growth in South Africa.

Overall, growth is projected to remain at 3.2 percent in 2019 and rise to 3.6 percent in 2020, the IMF said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa.

The challenge for the region is to boost growth to create jobs for the growing labor force, while protecting against debt vulnerabilities and risks from a difficult global environment. “In this context, the focus should be on continuing fiscal reforms to reduce debt vulnerabilities, and implementing structural reforms to boost investment and competitiveness, including by fully operationalizing the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department.

Here are six charts that tell the story.