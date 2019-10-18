PGR warns of compliance with public procurement rules

Saurimo, ANGOLA, October 18 - The Deputy Attorney General, Manuel Beato Paulo, warned on Thursday, in Saurimo eastern Lunda Sul, the need for municipal administrators to observe the rules of public procurement and management of the amounts made available for projects included in the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM). ,

The magistrate underlined this warning at the opening of the lecture cycle on “Public Probity and the Fight against Corruption within the PIIM”, stressing that the breach of the rules could lead to criminal accountability.

At the event for civil servants, Manuel Beato Paulo encouraged managers to opt for a careful management of the resources available to the state to carry out the projects inserted in PIIM.

The official considered it essential that the management actions (hiring companies) promote transparency.

During the opening session, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic encouraged civil society to denounce the mismanagement of the treasury as part of the fight against corruption, money laundering and related crimes in the country.

