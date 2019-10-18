Hoyer Discusses the President’s Actions in Syria and the Passing of Chairman Cummings on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360”

Click here to watch the full remarks.

On the President Empowering Our Adversaries

“I think the Turks are right. They got exactly what they wanted. And very frankly, probably, the Iranians got what they wanted. Perhaps the Syrians got what they wanted – getting ISIS out of their territory, and now they’ve got the Turks there. And frankly, I think the Russians got what they wanted. Frankly, the President taking credit for some sort of positive move forward… is absolutely incorrect.”

On the Passing of Congressman Cummings

“He was a very good and decent person. The Minority spoke on the Floor today through their Leader and said how much they felt his personal respect. He was a fierce advocate, an effective advocate, and, from their standpoint, an effective opponent. But they had respect for him. Why? He was a decent person. He respected others. He was a quiet man, but a very forceful man. And the House has lost a great Member; the country has lost a person of great intellect and integrity; and we are a lesser place for his loss. As you know, he was… the first African American Speaker Pro Tem in the history of the Maryland legislature. He was President of the student government at Howard University and [graduated] Phi Beta Kappa. He had intellect, integrity, and great moral strength.”