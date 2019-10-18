Sony Pictures Entertainment and MX4D Team Up for More Hit Movies in 2019

See and Feel Zombieland: Double Tap, Charlie’s Angels & Jumanji: The Next Level in Immersive Motion Format

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based MediaMation Inc., makers of the immersive motion EFX experience MX4D , are pleased to announce that it’s continuing its collaboration with Sony Pictures to release a multi-genre, multi-picture worldwide slate for 2019 – 2020. MediaMation works with all studios, but Sony Pictures was an early supporter of MX4D programmed films since 2013.The enhanced and immersive MX4D format was programmed for nine Sony Pictures releases this calendar year, starting with Escape Room, through the blockbuster, Spider-Man™: Far From Home.And now, these eagerly anticipated sequels round out the year in MX4D auditoriums:A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family. Zombieland: Double Tap makes its way to theaters on October 18.On November 15, director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.Out on December 13, Jumanji: The Next Level brings the gang (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas) back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.Dates cited are for US & Canada and international dates may vary. Other 2020 films are to be confirmed soon.Children's films, action-adventure, horror and comedy all play extraordinarily well in the MX4D viewing experience, which features such unique in-theater effects as fog, strobe lights, snow, and rain; full-motion seat effects, wind, scent, water and rumblers. Because of its patented armrest, MX4D is the only company to offer each and every patron the same dimensional experience.Scott Sherr, Executive VP, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment , remarked, “MX4D’s programming effects team really knows how to make a film more immersive and entertaining. We welcome their global expansion and our partnership that offers another unique theatrical moviegoing experience.”Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of MediaMation stated, "We enjoy an extraordinary relationship with the team at Sony Pictures. Their diverse and compelling slate of films is perfect for our motion and effects programming and for our global exhibitors. Together we are enhancing the theatrical moviegoing experience.”Currently, MediaMation's dedicated MX4D cinema auditoriums are in 24 countries, with 378 theaters and growing. Upcoming installations include ten more locations with B&B Theatres in the U.S., four with Kino Arena in Bulgaria and multiple new facilities with industry leading exhibitors including Kinepolis, Diesel Kino, Inox of India and multiple circuits in China.MediaMation/MX4D For additional information and photos, contact, marketing@mediamation.comSony Pictures Entertainment : For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html



