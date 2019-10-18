Digital Scent Technology Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2028

Digital Scent Technology Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Introduction/Market Overview:

Digital Scent Technology: Global Market Trend

Digital Scent Technology uses hardware and scent synthesizer to sense and produce a smell. E-nose equipment is a kind of gas sensor used to detect the smell. E-nose comes in assorted variety, and it has gas sensors. It is used by the healthcare industry, military, and defense, food Industry. The Scent Synthesizers produces smell by using cartridges.

The use of e-nose in diagnosis in the medical and healthcare industry is driving the growth of the Digital scent market, whereas the high cost of the same is posing as a challenge. The Digital Scent Technology enables us to transmit, sense, and receive scent enabled movies, songs, web pages, etc. As the technology is new, it involves more cost. It is used majorly in detecting diseases. The Digital Scent Technology products intake breath and can diagnose diseases.

In the healthcare industry, early diagnosis through the Digital Scent Technology helps to detect disease at an earlier stage. Aromatherapy is also used to cure brain disorders. It is used in the Defence sector to detect the presence of explosives through smell. The quality of raw materials is checked through the smell detectors in the food and beverage industry. In the education sector also, subjects like botany can be taught with the aid of Digital Scent Technology. The technology is new and costly. With the aid of technological advancement and with mobile and computer devices, the digital scent technology will grow shortly. The hardware devices produce the smell with the aid of software that is present within the electronic device, i.e., tablet, computer, or a mobile.

The latest Digital Scent Technology allows the user to smell the product before buying it. Thus, apart from other industries, it will be used even in the e-commerce industry segment. It will enable us to transmit odor over the Internet. With the use of technology, users will be able to produce as well as transmit different smells or odors.

Important Key Players Analysis: Alpha MOS, AIRSENSE Analytics, Odotech, Electronics Sensor Technology, Owlstone, G.A.S., Sensigent, The eNose Company and more.

Market Segments:

The market is bifurcated into major categories such as Hardware, product type, and Industrial use. The Digital Scent Technology Market can be segmented based on the type of hardware into an e-nose and scent synthesizer. Based on product type, the Digital Scent Technology Market can be divided into Smelling Screen, Explosive Detector, Medical Diagnostic Product, Quality Control product, mobile phone, music, and video game, etc. Based on the Industries, the market is concentrated in major Industries such as Education, Food, Marketing, Healthcare, Military, Entertainment, Communication, and many others.

Global Market Players:

The Digital Scent Technology Market is concentrated in the major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Out of these regions, North America accounts for major share in the Digital Scent Technology Market as key competitive market players are concentrated in this region. Europe is the next region, which is anticipated to grow.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Scent Technology Manufacturers

Digital Scent Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Scent Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Growth Rate:

Digital Scent Technology Market was valued at 350 million US dollars in 2017, and it is expected to reach 1700 million US dollars in 2026. The global Digital Scent Technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.84% between the forecast period.

