Global Medical Tourism Industry
Medical Tourism market worldwide is projected to grow by US$77. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12. 7%. Dental Treatment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817687/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47.3 Billion by the year 2025, Dental Treatment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dental Treatment will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$18.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.; Asian Heart Institute; Barbados Fertility Center; Fortis Healthcare Ltd.; NTT Medical Center Tokyo; Prince Court Medical Centre; Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital; Seoul National University Hospital; UZ Leuven; Wooridul Hospital
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817687/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Tourism Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Tourism Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Tourism Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Tourism Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Tourism Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Medical Tourism Market in the United States by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown
by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by
Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Medical Tourism Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Medical Tourism: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Medical Tourism Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Medical Tourism Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Tourism Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Medical Tourism Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Medical Tourism Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Medical Tourism Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Medical Tourism Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Medical Tourism Market in France by Treatment Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: French Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Medical Tourism Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Medical Tourism Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Medical Tourism: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Medical Tourism Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis
by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by
Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Medical Tourism Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Medical Tourism Market in Russia by Treatment Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown
by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Medical Tourism Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Medical Tourism Market in Asia-Pacific by Treatment
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Medical Tourism Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by
Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Medical Tourism Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Medical Tourism Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Medical Tourism Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Tourism:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share
Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Medical Tourism Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Medical Tourism Market by Treatment
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Medical Tourism Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Medical Tourism Market in Brazil by Treatment Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Medical Tourism Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Medical Tourism Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 95: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Latin America by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Medical Tourism Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Tourism Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Medical Tourism Historic Market by
Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Medical Tourism Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Medical Tourism: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Medical Tourism Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Medical Tourism Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Medical Tourism Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Medical Tourism Market by Treatment
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Medical Tourism Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Medical Tourism Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Medical Tourism Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Medical Tourism Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Medical Tourism Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Medical Tourism Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Medical Tourism Market in Africa by Treatment Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADITYA BIRLA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE
ASIAN HEART INSTITUTE
BARBADOS FERTILITY CENTER
FORTIS HEALTHCARE
NTT MEDICAL CENTER TOKYO
SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
UZ LEUVEN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817687/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.