Desalination Pumps Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2028

Desalination Pumps Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019

New Study Reports "Desalination Pumps Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

Introduction/Market Overview:

Desalination Pumps: Global Market Trend

Desalination Pumps are vital for any developed or developing nation as water is a prime necessity for all living beings as providing water to all becomes a major concern. Water Scarcity is an issue across the world and therefore the government globally urges to recycle and refine water. In order to meet the demand of water, sea water is considered as a viable option. It is necessary to refine, recycle and remove the salt element from the sea water in order to make it fit for drinking. Thus, desalination of sea water becomes a pre-requisite before it can be used as potable water.

In a Desalination Pump, sea water is filtered through various processes. The process involves distillation, reverse osmosis and evaporation in order to produce potable water. Thus, in order to maintain proper flow and pressure of water, desalination pumps are utilised. The selection of plant depends on the capacity of water to be treated or processed. If the quantity of water is less, positive displacement pumps are used. If the quantity of water is more, centrifugal pumps are preferred. The Desalination pumps are used to extract mineral components from sea water. The pumps are important part of the water desalination plant. Major plants use energy efficient desalination pumps to reduce energy consumption while processing water. Government in various countries are making regulations to recycle and reuse water. Majorly, recycled water shall be used in Industrial Application.

Important Key Players Analysis: Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric, Flowserve, Spxflow, KSB, WILO, Finder Pompe, Düchting Pumpen, SPP Pumps and more.

Market Segments:

Desalination Pumps are available in multiple industrial segments. Based on the type of products, the Desalination pumps are broadly available in two categories i.e. Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump. The Centrifugal Pump is further available in different types such as Submersible, Single Stage, Axial and Mixed Flow, Multistage and Sealless and circular pump. The Positive Displacement pump is also available in two varieties such as Rotary and Reciprocating pump. The Pumps are categorised based on its application for pre-treatment, Water Intake, Water Withdrawal and In-process, Reverse Osmosis, Multi Stage Filtration and Multi Effect Distillation.

Global Market Players:

The Global Desalination Pump Market is concentrated in regions such as North America comprising USA, Canada; Asia Pacific comprising China, New Zealand, India and Australia; Europe comprising Germany, France, Netherlands, U.K., Belgium, Spain and Nordic Countries; Latin America comprising Mexico and Brazil; Africa, Middle East and GCC comprising Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Key Stakeholders

Desalination Pumps Manufacturers

Desalination Pumps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Desalination Pumps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Growth Rate:

The Desalination Pump Market involves participants such as Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Distributors, Retailers, Investors, Government Agencies, Importers and Exporters. Rise in population and urbanization will trigger growth of the desalination pumps market due to the rise in demand for filtered water. Due to competition, cost effective machinery is available in the global market, but increase in price of raw materials may serve as a hindrance in growth of the market sometimes in future. The Global Desalination Pump Market is expected to reach 520 million USD by 2023.

