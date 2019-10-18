Video Management Software (VMS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Video Management Software (VMS) Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Video Management Software (VMS) is a system that helps to access real-time videos, recordings, play multiple cameras feeds, and derive useful insights into the surveillance and alerts on tampering and motion detection. It is a component of a security camera system that collects videos from cameras and other sources and helps to manage it. The Video Management Software (VMS) is an essential part of any surveillance infrastructure and can be monitored from anywhere, at any time or from any device.

The Video Management Software (VMS) provides complete flexibility and customization and has multi-tenant designing, that is, its scalability to multiple numbers of cameras, servers, and sites. It is cost-effective and lowers risk and improves customer experience. With the increasing demand for security, the Video Management Software (VMS) market is expected to reach further. With the increase in the number of crime and terrorism, safety and security issues have become a vital concern for any organization. The system helps to protect the employees and expensive assets from damage.

The Video Management Software (VMS) with its real-time notifications and video analysis can be of great help to respond faster to events. With constant monitoring and a well-planned and continuous security policy, the software can prevent unexpected instances. Government investment in the security sector and extensive infrastructure is driving the Video Management Software (VMS) market ahead. The storage of high-resolution videos and recordings remains a significant concern and a constraint for market growth. Video Management Software (VMS) is a robust and reliable system that provides security to the organization.

Some of the key players in global Video Management Software (VMS) market are :-

Honeywell International, Inc, March Networks Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc, Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Surveon Technology, Inc and Verint Systems, Inc., AxxonSoft, Aimetis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Exacq Technologies, Inc, Genetec, Inc, Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD.

Segmentation:

The global Video Management Software (VMS) market based on technologies can be segmented into – IP-Based VMS and Analog-Based VMS. Based on services it can be segmented into – Managed Services and Professional Services. Based on Solutions it can be segmented into – Custom Application Management, Storage Management, Advanced Video Management, Navigation Management, Data Integration, Case Management, Video Intelligence, Mobile Application, Security Management, and Intelligent Streaming. Based on Deployments, it can be segmented into – On-Premises and Cloud Based. Based on application it can be segmented into – Education, Energy and Utilities, Real Estate, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Automotive, Retail, Telecom and IT, Military and Defence, Tourism and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, and other.

Regional Analysis:

A geographical study of North America and Europe’s Video Management Software (VMS) performance will show better growth due to the higher adoption of security systems. In the time ahead, North America, South America, and Europe’s market will be showing promising potential in the Video Management Software (VMS). Better North America and Europe have better expenditure capacity, both the market is expected to expand at a significant pace. Video Management Software (VMS) market will show extensive growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), by transforming the present industry infrastructure. It is expected that during the coming period Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive the Video Management Software (VMS) due to the need for quality security systems.

Industry News:

September 17, 2019 - RS2 Technologies, is a leading provider of access control systems, has announced the addition of ACT365 Cloud-based Access Control and Video Management Solution to its comprehensive line of access control solutions. It allows RS2 to deliver enhanced value and empowers the customer to streamline the security and business operations through an intuitive platform.

