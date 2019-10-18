Aequus Highlights Study Indicating Vistitan as the Most Effective Treatment for Glaucoma

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”) today acknowledged the research results presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in San Francisco that revealed bimatoprost 0.03%, branded as PrVistitanTM and promoted by Aequus in Canada, as the most efficacious topical treatment currently available for glaucoma and ocular hypertension in terms of intraocular pressure. The study, conducted by Dr. Paul Harasymowycz and his team, assessed the comparative efficacy of latanoprostene bunod to other treatments for intraocular pressure reduction at three months. The study concluded that bimatoprost 0.03% is the most successful in decreasing intraocular pressure, and therefore reducing glaucoma risk.1



“In treating a disease where every millimetre of ocular pressure control is important, the data continues to support the use of Vistitan over the competition due to its effective bimatoprost 0.03% formulation,” said Ian Ball, CCO of Aequus. “This study adds to a growing body of evidence that Vistitan, the only bimatoprost 0.03% formulation currently marketed in Canada, is the most effective product available for treating glaucoma and is the cornerstone of our rapidly expanding ophthalmology franchise in Canada.”

Bimatoprost 0.03% is a prostaglandin approved for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Vistitan is currently the only marketed version of 0.03% bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for this indication in Canada and demonstrates the best ratio of safety to efficacy for this strength of the molecule. Aequus began Canadian promotional activities for Vistitan in May 2016, on behalf of its partner.

Harasymowycz PJ, Royer C, Jobin Gervais K, et al. Effectiveness of latanoprostene bunod in treating OAG and OHT: network meta-analysis. Presented at: The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 Annual Meeting; October 12-15, 2019; San Francisco, California. Abstract PO176.



Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. As a complement to its focus in neurology, our most recent addition to the development pipeline was a long-acting form of medical cannabis, where there is a high need for a consistent, predictable and pharmaceutical-grade delivery of products for patients. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the commercial success of Vistitan in Canada. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining positive results of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully outlicense or sell its current products and in-license and develop new products; the assumption that the Company’s current good relationships with its manufacturer and other third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; and the Company’s ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 30, 2018, a copy of which is available on Aequus’ profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus’ SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

