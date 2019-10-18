Collagen Peptides Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost 30% of the body’s protein comprises collagen. It is one of the crucial building blocks of the human body. Collagen is the fundamental protein that facilitates the elasticity, regeneration, and cohesion of all the connective tissues, including tendons, skin, bones, cartilage, and ligaments. Essentially, collagen is flexible and strong. It is the ‘glue’ that binds and keeps everything collected. It is known to reinforce several body structures as well as the solidarity of the skin. An average human body contains different types of collagen. Almost 80 to 90 percent belong to Type I, II or III, with the dominating one being Type I collagen. The tensile strength of Type I collagen fibrils is huge. This allows them to get stretched without being fragmented. The molecular weight of collagen peptides is less than 5000Da.

Collagen is a natural and safe component available in diverse grades. It can be obtained from foods such as gelatin-based desserts or bone broth. The absorption, solubility, and digestibility levels might differ from one grade to another. Native collagen is made of extensive triple helix chains of amino acids. It is known to fortify the structure of the body. Native collagens are insoluble and find applications in sponges for injuries/burns, clinical elements, collagen casings, etc. The molecular heft of native collagen is approximately 300 – 400kDa.

Gelatin is developed by partial hydrolysis of collagen. The method takes place when collagen triple helices are fragmented to the point where they are separated into distinct strands. Gelatin deliquesces only in hot water and is prone to jellify when it is brought under cooler temperature. Owing of the foaming, gelling, binding and emulsifying properties, gelatin is frequently applied in culinary produces, such as sauce thickeners, jellies, gummy candies, etc. Gelatin also finds an exceptional role to play in medical applications. It is often used as excipient for preparing hard and soft capsules. The molecular weight of Gelatin is almost 50kDa.

Further hydrolyzed gelatin is used by those individual protein strands that are separated down to tiny peptides of amino acids. Collagen peptides can dissolve in cold water. They are extremely palatable and are readily absorbed by the human body. Several studies validate that more than 90% of the peptides consumed by humans are absorbed and digested easily in a few hours of eating. This attribute facilitates a smooth delivery of the vital amino acids and peptides to their designated site within the body.

Collagen peptides are known for their high bioavailability. They play the role of a significant component that consistently assists the body in renewing tissues, such as bones, joints, and skin. Collagen peptides are considered as an agent to the cells. They prompt the reorganization and synthesis of new collagen fibers, thereby backing up the framework of the tissue. Several scientific studies have established the benefits associated with collagen peptides. The benefits mostly include restoring bone health, strengthening joints, improving skin texture, and enabling a healthy aging process. Their solubility makes them a viable option for making functional beverages, dietary supplements, and foods.

