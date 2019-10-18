SIML Will Design World’s First Hybrid CBD Extraction System

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”) announces today that Proscere Bioscience will have the rights to manufacture a hybrid CBD Extraction System which combines cold-water extraction with alcohol extraction.



Our negotiations with a global leader in processing foods will require that Proscere Bioscience build the world’s first CBD Cold-Water/Alcohol Base Extraction System.

Richard Hylen, CEO, stated, “We now have the technology rights to build a CBD extraction system that can process bio-mass through a cold-water extraction processing system first, and through an alcohol extraction system second. This provides a pharmaceutical grade CBD product through the cold-water process, and an industrial CBD product through the alcohol process. We are utilizing more of the bio-mass and increasing efficiency and less waste. These processes will open doors for the larger companies to be more efficient and increase their bottom line.”

Contact: Richard Hylen, CEO Tel: (530) 205-3437



