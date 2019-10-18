Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share, Trends and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Medical Coatings Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Coatings Market

Rise in aging population, income levels, and awareness about healthcare acquired infections is propelling the market for medical coatings in North America and Europe. The medical coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, in terms of volume, and was led by China and Japan, in 2015. This report focuses on Medical Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Medical Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Medical Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal DSM

Hydromer

Surmodics

Specialty Coating Systems

Biocoat

Covalon Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Ast Products

Precision Coatings

Harland Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hydrophilic Coating

Hydrophobic Coating

Segment by Application

Medical Devices

Implants

Medical Equipment & Tools

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

