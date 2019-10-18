Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share, Trends and more…
Rise in aging population, income levels, and awareness about healthcare acquired infections is propelling the market for medical coatings in North America and Europe. The medical coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, in terms of volume, and was led by China and Japan, in 2015. This report focuses on Medical Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Medical Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Medical Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Royal DSM
Hydromer
Surmodics
Specialty Coating Systems
Biocoat
Covalon Technologies
Abbott Laboratories
Ast Products
Precision Coatings
Harland Medical Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hydrophilic Coating
Hydrophobic Coating
Segment by Application
Medical Devices
Implants
Medical Equipment & Tools
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
