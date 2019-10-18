Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, and Top Manufacturers
Cattle feed and feed additives are used for improving the quality of feed to enhance yield and overall cattle’s health. Cattle feed are gaining popularities mainly due to the enhance performance and increasing application such as growth promoter, prevention and cure of diseases and for improving feed digestibility in cattle. The rising awareness among consumers towards the nutritional content and safety of milk and meat, coupled with recent disease epidemic in cattle are some of the leading drivers of the market. Moreover, demand for milk and meat is increasing in most part of the world and hence the formers are now more concern over the health and yield of the cattle which in turns helping the global cattle feed and feed additives market.
This report focuses on Cattle Feed and Feed additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cattle Feed and Feed additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kent Corporation Godrej
Land O’Lakes
V.H.
Archer Daniels Midland
BASF
Cargill
CHR
Hansen Holdings
Evonik Industries
Royal DSM
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cattle Feed and Feed additives in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cattle Feed and Feed additives manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Antibiotics
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino Acid
Feed Enzymes
Feed Acidifier
Others
Segment by Application
Mature Ruminants
Young Ruminants
Others
