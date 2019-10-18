Oral Care Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Oral Care Market 2019
Oral Care Market - 2019-2025
Market Overview
Oral Care refer to serverl kinds of oral comsumers,tools and so on which help people keep a good oral health.
Rising awareness among people regarding cosmetic dental treatments and aids in improving personal esthetics has also positively impacted demand for oral care products and solutions. Cosmetic whitening products are being widely used by people to enhance dental esthetics.
Geriatrics form the most common target population in the market for oral care. Rising global geriatric population and availability of different types of denture products has made this group a lucrative target, thereby heightening demand for these products.
Toothpaste recorded a good performance during 2018, with the trend towards more specialised toothpaste variants driving current value sales. Many manufacturers focused on periodontitis. To drive sales in the saturated toothpaste category, manufacturers are predicted to continue to focus on toothpaste which targets gum disease, enamel repair, removing plaque and/or whitening teeth. In 2018, Colgate-Palmolive launched Colgate Interdental toothpaste, whilst Procter & Gamble launched Oral-B Pro-Repa.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Colgate-Palmolive
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
P&G
Unilever
Anchor Group
Amway, Church & Dwight
Dabur
Dr. Fresh
Himalaya
KAO
Lion
LG
Patanjali
Supersmile
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
