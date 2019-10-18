Shisha Tobacco Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Shisha Tobacco – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Disposable Income to Expand Shisha Tobacco Market 2019



Market Synopsis:

Shisha, also known by other names such as waterpipe tobacco, hookah, argileh, etc. is consumed for recreation. This study unfolds that the global shisha tobacco market is rejected to witness steady CAGR across the forecast period. Increasing income levels has led to a rise in recreational expenditures. It is expected to fuel demand for the product in the forthcoming years.

The rising popularity of the product among the youth is also assessed to be one of the major drivers of the global market. Increasing population of youth is anticipated to influence the market positively. However, strict regulations remain impediment to market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global shisha tobacco market has been bifurcated into single flavor and mixed flavor.

Based on application, the shisha tobacco market has been divided into group use and personal use.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical study of the global shisha tobacco market spans across six major regions identified in this study. These regional segments are - North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, China, and India. Europe is anticipated to have a substantial share of the global market over the next couple of years. The growing demand for theme based cafes in the region is prognosticated to benefit the expansion pace of the shisha tobacco market. In addition, the product is gaining popularity among the youth population. It is anticipated to facilitate the attraction of a larger customer base in the years to come. North America, on the other hand, is a crucial growth pocket and is anticipated to exhibit a similar trend as that of the shisha tobacco market in Europe. The high purchasing power of the consumer base in the region is expected to drive the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years. Increasing expenditures in recreational activities are poised to influence the market greatly over the review period.

Southeast Asia resonates strong growth potential and is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth rate over the next couple of years. The use of shisha in the region dates back to the era of Persian and Turkish rulers ruling the region. Use of shisa has become a part of the culture, and the rising availability of flavors is expected to drive market growth in the region across the forecast period. India is also projected to witness significant growth rate in the years to come. Rising disposable income, coupled with the increasing youth population, is projected to boost expansion of the regional market in the nearby future.

Competitive Dashboard:

Prominent market players are profiled in the analysis to provide a detailed insight into the Shisha tobacco market. These players are likely to invest in organic approaches to strengthen their footholds in the global market place. Some of these approaches are product innovation, product development, research & development, etc. in addition, inorganic approaches such as mergers, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions among others are projected to boost competition in the shisha tobacco market.

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Shisha Tobacco

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Shisha Tobacco

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Shisha Tobacco Regional Market Analysis

6 Shisha Tobacco Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Shisha Tobacco Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Shisha Tobacco Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Shisha Tobacco Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

Continued…..

