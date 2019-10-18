Global Carpets & Rug Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Carpets & Rug – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Research Report 2019



Report Overview:

The Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Report highlights the increase in demand for carpets and rugs and it is growing approx. 2.6 % per year through the year 2021 to 5 billion square meters. In market value and terms, carpet and rug demand may increase 4.1 % per year to 45 billion USD in the year 2021. The rise in demand for the new hard-surface flooring products like luxury vinyl tile, or LVT is leading the greater market competition.

The Global Carpet & Rug Industry Market report highlights that there is an outstanding rise in the remodeling and renovation activities because of the rising interest of users related to interior decoration, and abrupt globalization and urbanization. It also illustrates the healthy product demand from business process outsourcing, insurance, information technology banking, and financial services sectors are anticipated to thrive the growth of the Carpet & Rug Industry market.

The Carpet & Rug market is also attaining traction due to the improvement in carpets and rugs adoption in the countries with frigid climatic conditions. Because carpets and rugs provide benefits of thermal insulation. Combination of carpets and rugs report as the increase in demand for carpet and rug by area due to the ease of installation, low cost, and optimistic aesthetic and performance properties. Though, hard surface flooring has taken market share from carpets and rugs in the floor covering the market in the past a few years, are assessed to continue to do so in the future as well. The increase in the construction industry also gives an opportunity for the carpets and rugs market to grow further.

Major Players in Carpets & Rug market are:

Haima Carpets & Rugs

Shaw Industries

Balidt

Meijili Carpets & Rugs

Tibetan Sheep

VOXFLOR

Infloor

The Dixie Group

Shanhua Carpets & Rugs

DINARSU

Beaulieu

Zhejiang Fine Arts

HUADE

EILISHA

Oriental Weavers

Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Research Report: Segmental Analysis

The report on Worldwide Carpet & Rug Industry Market illustrates its market segmentation based on different aspects. Based on material, the market segmentation includes polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and others such as Acrylic, Silk, Wool, etc. Further, the segmentation of Polypropylene expected to overlook the global market in terms of market revenue in the coming years, owing to its opposition to the fading of the sunlight and water-based stains. Based on Type, the market segmentation includes Woven, Knotted, Tufted, Needle-punched, and Others such as Knitted, Braided, etc. Based on end-user, the market segmentation covers Residential, Non-residential, and Automotive and Transportation. Based on region includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Research Report: Regional Analysis

The research study on Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market showcases the regional market segmentation. It illustrates that North America contributed the major share in the market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to notice the average growth during the forecast period. High disposable income and an increase in the adoption of an interior with improving treads are components that drive the targeted market growth in this region. Europe market considered as the second-highest revenue share and expected to maintain the position in the near coming year. The market of Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period, followed by MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Latin America. Increase in construction activities particularly in developing economies and thriving adoption of numerous types of carpets and rugs in different purposes are components who fuel the market growth.

Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Research Report: Industry News

The Global Carpet & Rug Industry report includes all major national and international players who are dealing in the carpet and rugs industry market. The key players are concentrating on innovation, as well as on using developed technologies in the existing products. Nevertheless, with technical improvement and innovative product, mid-size to minor companies are boosting their market presence through ensuring new contracts and by striking new markets. In the coming years, the industries are also anticipated to go for partnerships and mergers as the primary strategy for the development of the business.

Table of Content: -

Global Carpets & Rug Industry Market Research Report

1 Carpets & Rug Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Carpets & Rug Market, by Type

4 Carpets & Rug Market, by Application

5 Global Carpets & Rug Production, Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

6 Global Carpets & Rug Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

7 Global Carpets & Rug Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

Continued…..

