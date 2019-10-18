VALENTINE PIETRI DESIGN ANNOUNCES NEW VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

Young Victoria Christmas wreath Victorian woods tree topper

UK based designer Valentine Pietri launches a unique handcrafted Victorian Christmas wreaths and tree toppers collection for a Christmas full of joy.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based designer Valentine Pietri launches A Victorian Christmas collection featuring wreaths, tree toppers and bows for the true Christmas lovers. Each of the items refers to a popular element of the Victorian Christmas time and has been designed and hand assembled in the UK with great care to details. The full collection is a limited edition available from Friday the 18th of October, 8PM (GTM+00:00).

A Christmas carousel wreath, The Sweet shop wreath, Balmoral in winter ceiling hanging wreath are some of the evocative names in the Victorian Christmas collection. Each item is available for a next day, free UK shipping.

"I wanted to create a collection that will become part of people's family tradition" says designer. To create new family traditions head to https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/ValentinePietri.



About Valentine Pietri Design

Valentine Pietri Design creates handcrafted joy from Lancashire. The owner has a passion for the beautiful, the handmade and making people happy.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.