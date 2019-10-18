There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,028 in the last 365 days.

VALENTINE PIETRI DESIGN ANNOUNCES NEW VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

Young Victoria Christmas wreath

Victorian woods tree topper

UK based designer Valentine Pietri launches a unique handcrafted Victorian Christmas wreaths and tree toppers collection for a Christmas full of joy.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based designer Valentine Pietri launches A Victorian Christmas collection featuring wreaths, tree toppers and bows for the true Christmas lovers. Each of the items refers to a popular element of the Victorian Christmas time and has been designed and hand assembled in the UK with great care to details. The full collection is a limited edition available from Friday the 18th of October, 8PM (GTM+00:00).

A Christmas carousel wreath, The Sweet shop wreath, Balmoral in winter ceiling hanging wreath are some of the evocative names in the Victorian Christmas collection. Each item is available for a next day, free UK shipping.

"I wanted to create a collection that will become part of people's family tradition" says designer. To create new family traditions head to https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/ValentinePietri.


About Valentine Pietri Design
Valentine Pietri Design creates handcrafted joy from Lancashire. The owner has a passion for the beautiful, the handmade and making people happy.

Valentine Pietri
Valentine Pietri
