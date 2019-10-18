Swimwear and beachwear Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Swimwear and beachwear Market

A swimwear, or a swimsuit is an clothing item which is specially designed to be used by people who want to engage in water sports or any water based activities such as swimming, pooling, diving, scuba diving, pool parties, surfing, sunbathing, pool dance, or any other sun-oriented parties, activities, or occasion. There are a great many varieties of swimming suits that are worn by women from all walks of life. In short, a swimming costume can be defined by different names, including a bathing costume, swimwear, bathing suit, beachwear, beach costume, bathing costume, swimming suit, swimmers, swimming togs, bathers, cossie, water costume, swimming trunks for men, besides others.

In many countries, women also wear these swimsuits as a form of undergarment while playing sports that need a wetsuit-like scuba diving, surfing, skiing, and wakeboarding. This type of clothing can also be work for displaying the physical attributes of a model or an actress, and thus they are also an important part of fashion, cinema, and entertainment industry as well. They are widely used in bodybuilding, beauty pageants, and glamour photography, as well.

There are a wide category and styles of modern swimsuits, which differ from body to body and material to material. The choice of swimwear and beachwear style mainly depends on current fashions, personal preferences, and also the community standards of modesty. With all that, it has also been acknowledged that the market of the swimsuit has been on a constant high because of the persistent demand in different industries.

Market Segmentation

Since different women and men have different preferences in terms of what they want to keep private, the market segmentation of swimwear or beachwear can be done based on body coverage. There is swimwear that allows half body coverage too. In terms of style, it can be women’s swimwear, men’s swimwear, and unisex styles as well. Further segmentation is seen based on structure, which can be the design or fabric type. Then there is spandex, which is an altogether different categories of swimwear and beachwear.

Regional Overview

In the North American and Australian regions, the swimwear and beachwear are highly demanded. In Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga. In Asia, the highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In North America, the market is segmented in the following regions; Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and the US Virgin Islands. In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia.

Industry News

In the above-listed regions, the lycra, spandex, and elastane swimwear are trending because they are a synthetic fiber that provides exceptional elasticity and makes for an excellent gear to be worn when swimming or playing water sports as well.

