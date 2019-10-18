Global SMS Firewall Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to global SMS firewall, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Fierce competition coupled with the quest to deliver better services has led the rise of SMS firewall all across the globe. On the other hand, escalating privacy concerns along with the stringent laws by the government has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. Furthermore, the increasing concern of operators over spams has forced companies to rethink of strategies to increase their revenue while adding more number of customers every day.

When it comes to SMS Firewall industry, there is hardly any demerit in installation. The software keeps the customers happy, and hence, aids in the growth of the companies. The range of applications and solutions provided by software companies make sure that the telecom operators are able to handle millions of calls per second while blocking unwanted messages.

The global SMS Firewall industry registered an astounding $1.3 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to cross the $2.82 billion mark by the year 2022. The compound annual growth rate for the same is estimated to be around 10.36%. The rising cases of spams and frauds has promoted operators opt for advanced solutions like SMS firewall. Companies need solutions that last long without disrupting the seamless experience. This in turn has led in the rise of SMS Firewall market all across the globe.

Key playes:

China Mobile

BICS

Tata Communications Limited

SAP SE

China Unicom

iBasis (Tofane Global)

Tango Telecom

Syniverse Technologies

Infobip

Global Wavenet Limited

Anam Technologies

NTT DOCOMO

NewNet Communication Technologies

Openmind Networks

Symsoft

AMD Telecom

Mobileum

Omobio

Mahindra Comviva

Route Mobile Limited

HAUD

Cellusys

Cloudmark

Monty Mobile

Segmentation

The SMS firewall industry is characterized by several factors that play quite a crucial role. Each segmentation allows a person to have a crucial role in the industry and helps the reader have a look at the industry from varying angles. This, in turn, leads to having an unbiased opinion of the industry. Some of the significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into application, service type, and the organization. Based on the type of application, the industry can be segmented into application to person and person to application services. On the other hand, based on the messaging platform, the industry can be segmented into cloud based solutions and traditional platforms. The segmentations allow hence to examine every corner crucially and hence play a vital role in the process.

Regional Overview

The SMS Firewall software is a huge hit across globe with the Asia Pacific region leading the race. China and India lead the race due to a huge subscriber base in the region. On the other hand, developed economies like the United States and Europe also represent a huge potential with the operators being provided with numerous additional capabilities as per the requirements.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

