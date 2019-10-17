Hoyer Statement on House Committees Advancing H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act

“Today, House Democrats took a step forward in our effort to lower prescription drug costs for the American people as the Energy and Commerce and the Education and Labor Committees marked up H.R. 3, and the Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on it. Democrats campaigned last year on a pledge to take action on the unacceptable rising cost of prescription drugs, and we are working to make good on that promise. Already, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has analyzed H.R. 3 and found that its provisions allowing the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices on the most expensive drugs will save at least $345 billion between 2023 and 2029.

“By lowering prices, Democrats are increasing access to lifesaving and life-sustaining medications for those who need them. We’ve heard heartbreaking stories from Americans who have had to choose between paying for rent and paying for insulin, who have gone into debt trying to obtain prescription drugs after prices unexpectedly went up, who have chosen to put their health at risk and go without medications they need because of out-of-control costs. We must bring this to an end, and H.R. 3 is a critical starting point. I look forward to bringing this legislation to the Floor.”