CharmKeeper Designs Introduces the Christmas Plaid Collection

The Christmas Plaid Collection contains handcrafted products that incorporated plaid and stripe designs

Brand new products include wine charms, ornaments, personal planner gift sets and buffet signs featuring plaid and stripe patterns using polymer clay.

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Karen Malson from CharmKeeper Designs is releasing her new Christmas Plaid Collection. Each product is individually handcrafted and incorporates plaid and stripe designs in each item. The Christmas Plaid Collection was released on October 15th.CharmKeeper Designs is the home of “practical whimsy” products: unique wine glass charms, bottle stoppers, and other polymer clay items that are both functional and playful.The new collection is exclusively sold on her website and on Etsy where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.The Christmas Plaid Collection showcases 10 new items ranging in price from $12 to $45. As requested by her fans, several products feature traditional Christmas red, green, and white colors.The collection contains two new wine charm sets: plaid stars and her popular “puzzle charms”. Personal planner addicts will swoon over two gift set options that include a planner charm and 4 matching planner clips. Tree ornaments are back by popular demand and feature glass bulbs covered in polymer clay, adding a simple yet elegant feel to your tree décor.New this year are our Buffet Table Signs. In keeping with the plaid theme, these stunning buffet signs come in sets of 4 and include plaid trimmed blank cards, the perfect touch to your holiday party buffet table.Karen is excited to welcome her fans to this new handmade product line they’ve been requesting.



