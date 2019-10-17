Federal Reserve Board releases results of survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday released results of a survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances. The Senior Financial Officer Survey is used by the Board to obtain information about deposit pricing and behavior, bank liability management, the provision of financial services, and reserve management strategies and practices. The most recent survey was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between August 6, 2019, and August 20, 2019, and includes responses from banks that held three quarters of total reserve balances at the time of the survey.

Information about the survey is available on the Board's website. The August 2019 survey is attached.

