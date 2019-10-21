XTI Board Member and Former Cessna President Joins XTI Aircraft Company as Chief Operating Officer

High Speed Point to Point Travel Prototype Ready

Charlie Johnson brings 40 years of experience to XTI executive team

Charlie is truely a legend in the business” — David Brody, XTI Aircraft Co. Founder

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced that veteran industry executive Charlie Johnson has joined XTI as its Chief Operating Officer, effective October 20. He joins XTI after four years as a member of XTI’s board of directors and also was the company’s interim CEO during 2016.“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Charlie rejoin the executive team,” said Robert LaBelle, XTI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Charlie has already made significant contributions to the company through his active role as a director,” LaBelle said. “This is excellent timing for him to take over as COO and help bring the revolutionary TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane to the business aircraft market.”I'm looking forward to my broader participation and expanding committment with XTI," Johnson said. "The Tri-Fan, as a long-range vertical takeoff and business aircraft, definitely will play a major role in what truely represents the future of flight." We are on a strong trajectory and accelerating path to reach our goals!"Shortly after XTI’s formation, Johnson joined XTI as the third member of the company’s board of directors. He stepped into the CEO role on an interim basis during 2016. Johnson will retain his position as a board member as he assumes the COO role.“As the former president and COO of Cessna Aircraft and as a member of The Living Legends of Aviation, and The Colorado and Kansas Aviation Halls of fame Charlie is truely a legend in the business,” said XTI founder and Chairman, David Brody. “We’re looking forward to his taking on this important role in the company, as well as his continuing contributions and guidance as a board member.”On August 5, 2019, XTI issued an update on its operations. “We conducted a series of successful initial hover tests earlier this year, we announced a major collaboration with GE Aviation at Oshkosh in July of this year, and we’ve received 81 orders for the airplane so far,” said LaBelle in that announcement. “That represents over a half billion dollars in gross revenues upon delivery.”The TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,400 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.“The market continues to recognize the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane and its patented technology,” said LaBelle. “Vertical takeoff combined with long-range, the speed and comfort of a business aircraft, and our quieter and cleaner state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system.”Shares in XTI may be purchased for $1.50 a share at https://www startengine .com/xti-aircraft, providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and what the company believes presents significant growth potential. Potential investors should read the Offering Circular before investing.Simultaneously with the equity crowdfunding financing, accredited investors may participate in XTI’s $25 million Series B round. Accredited investors seeking more information should contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594.ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANYXTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, founded in 2012. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . To invest, go to https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , or accredited investors may contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:Robert LaBelleChief Executive OfficerXTI Aircraft CompanyCentennial AirportEnglewood, Colorado 80112(571) 216-1594rlabelle@xtiaircraft.comAN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.