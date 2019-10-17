THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) H.R. 3624 – Outsourcing Accountability Act of 2019 (Rep. Axne – Financial Services) The Rule, which was adopted yesterday, provides for one hour of debate and makes in order the following amendments: Huizenga Amendment Hill (AR) Amendment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.