Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765

Super Brush and Swab-its - Foam Swabs

Super Brush/Swab-its® Leader in Foam Swab Technology

Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 show on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765.

Cleaning of printers is an important part of daily maintenance and we look forward to helping you solve this challenge with our Swab-its foam swabs.”
— says Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators.

Swab-its is the industry leader in printer cleaning foam swabs for wide format printer cleaning and maintenance, as well as, pre-saturated swabs for thermal label printer cleaning. Whether preventing nozzle clog, removing excess materials, die cleaning, 3D printer cleaning, or just when cleanliness is critical, customers turn to Swab-its foam swabs.

“With over 5,000 attendees at this year’s conference, it is a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the printing community about Swab-its,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC.

“Printing United gives Super Brush, a unique opportunity to meet and interact with current and prospective customers around the world. Cleaning of printers is an important part of daily maintenance and we look forward to helping you solve this challenge with our Swab-its foam swabs.”

Meet with the Super Brush team at the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. Learn more about the retail line of Swab-its printer cleaning products at our e-commerce store, www.swab-its.com, which, offers low minimum order quantities, quick order fulfillment, and free shipping in the contiguous US. Swab-its is your source for high-quality, direct from manufacturer, printer cleaning swabs.

For more information on the Printing United 2019 trade show, go to https://www.printingunited.com

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

