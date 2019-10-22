Secret Weapon Media Agency Wins “Make Your Case” Agency Award from Comscore Local Agency Division!

Tanya H Miller Wins Make Your Case Local Agency Presentation Spot

Tanya Miller’s Case Study from Secret Weapon Media was One of Three Local Agency Studies Chosen to Present at this year’s Comscore Local TV & Agency Conference!

We salute Secret Weapon Media for their work with stations in the marketplace to better serve their clients. It’s inspiring to watch agencies use Comscore to change the industry for the better.” — Nancy Beall, Senior Vice President, National Agency Services, Comscore

MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison, Alabama: Secret Weapon Media Agency was the only agency invited from the South East region to present its case study at this year’s Comscore Local TV & Agency Conference in Denver Colorado! (The South East Region is comprised of AL, TN, MS, GA, FL, KY.)About the Competition: This was the first year advertising agencies were invited to submit case studies for the user’s conference. In order to provide a fair and impartial selection process, all advertising agency case studies had individual agency information removed (such as agency name, submitter’s name, etc.) so that each individual case study would be evaluated based on merit. Entries were judged based on the use of Comscore data, value provided to the client, value derived for the agency, and relevance to both television station and advertising agency conference attendees. The goal was to provide case studies that were educational, informative, and well-rounded.• There were three “Make your Case” winners selected from the Local Agency user side (including Ellen Ebersole from Knorr Marketing, Austin Jacobs from InQuest Marketing, as well as Tanya H. Miller from Secret Weapon Media Agency.)• There were three “Make your Case” winners selected from the TV Station user side (including Tom Dougan from KOMU/Columbia-Jefferson City, Megan Mance from WBRE-WYOU/Scranton-Wilkes Barre, and Crystal Metts from WIS Television)• The conference was attended by television stations, local advertising agencies, and national advertising agencies that are using Comscore for media measurement.• This was Comscore’s fifth annual user’s conference.Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a Telly Award Winner, and a Comscore Agency partner that focuses on TV, Radio, Social Media, and Marketing Blueprints. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with RV dealers, automotive dealers, and home service companies in the U.S.



