Kryptoin: A New Hope for a Bitcoin ETF Emerges

Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Trust

Kryptoin Investment Advisors LLC filed a Registration Statement with the SEC on October 15 for their Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Trust under the Securities Act of 1933

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kryptoin Investment Advisors LLC filed a registration statement with the SEC on October 15, 2019 for their Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Trust under the Securities Act of 1933.This Registration comes on the heels of other filings which have been unsuccessful due to issues concerning manipulation in the markets. More specifically it was the “lack of the listing exchange from meeting its obligations under Exchange Act Section 6(b)(5) to establish that the underlying commodity market was inherently resistant to fraud and manipulation with the use of surveillance-sharing agreements with a regulated market of significant size relating to the underlying assets.”Despite the cloudy outlook that the recent rejection has placed on the industry, Kryptoin believes that their proposal can satisfy the deficiencies of the previous applications and is working with the listing exchange to address these concerns and aims to have their 19b-4 filing in the coming weeks.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.”The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, fromKryptoin Investment Advisors LLCadmin@kryptoin.io905-597-2636Kryptoin Investment Advisors is led by Jason Toussaint and Donnie Kim. Jason is the Head of Exchange Traded Products of Kryptoin Investment Advisors bringing over 20 years of experience in the investments and the ETF industry. He was previously the CEO of World Gold Trust Services, sponsor of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) which was one of the earliest commodity ETFs to the market. Donnie Kim is the founder and CEO of Kryptoin and board member of the IDCR, a firm which has securitized more than 100M+ for Family Offices and HNWIs. Together they have spearheaded this application with representation from Legal Firm Thompson Hine based in Washington D.C.About Kryptoin:Kryptoin ETF Systems is a Cayman Islands based Fintech company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology applications for Index Tokens in the digital asset markets. https://kryptoin.io About Kryptoin Investment Advisors LLC:Kryptoin Investment Advisors LLC is a Delaware subsidiary who is the sponsor to the Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Trust.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.