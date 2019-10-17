Pluralsight Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE 

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, is excited to announce that it has been named one of the 2019 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for the third consecutive year.



To determine the 2019 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 189,000 employees at hundreds of small- and medium-sized Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across all sectors of the economy. Pluralsight team members evaluated the company through more than 60 questions, including their daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of leaders.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a great place to work and thrilled to know our team members are so highly satisfied in their roles to democratize technology skills,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “From compensation to benefits and rewards, we believe in the total well-being of our teams and strive to create a culture that supports that principle. We are committed to creating an atmosphere where our team members are not only connected to our mission, vision, and values, but are balanced, engaged, and satisfied in their work.”

Driven by its mission to democratize technology skills, Pluralsight has set itself apart as a great workplace by consistently focusing on employee needs, ranging from corporate benefits to personal recognition. Thanks to the company’s guiding principle, ‘We are lifelong learners’, team members are encouraged to grow both professionally and personally through education and training, as well as inspired to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Pluralsight has created an environment that inspires all of its team members by providing meaning, purpose, and a sense of belonging — along with a healthy amount of autonomy to do their best work.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Pluralsight have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on team member feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Pluralsight was also ranked earlier this year as a Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

