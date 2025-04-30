Cority Launches Advanced Motion Capture Solution to Strengthen Industrial Ergonomics Programs

Empowering organizations to proactively identify and reduce ergonomic risks with AI-powered technology

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Sustainability software, today announced the release of its new AI-powered Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution. Built to complement Cority’s holistic CorityOne ecosystem, this innovative technology helps organizations proactively assess and address ergonomic risks in demanding, non-office environments — from manufacturing shop floors to oil and gas fields — where musculoskeletal injuries frequently occur. The financial cost of these non-fatal workplace injuries is significant. The National Safety Council (NSC) reported that work injuries cost U.S. businesses $167.0 billion in 2022 in wage and productivity losses, medical expenses, administrative costs, and other related expenditures. While these types of injuries are most often non-fatal, they can be impactful to worker health and businesses operations in both the long and short term

Industrial ergonomics focuses on designing tasks, workspaces, and tools around employees performing physically demanding jobs., It addresses risk factors such as repetitive lifting, forceful exertions, awkward postures, and other high-impact movements that can lead to musculoskeletal injuries. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly half of all non-fatal workplace injuries, nearly 550,000 out of more than 2.2 million recorded occupational injuries in 2021-22, stem from exposure to ergonomic risk factors, which can result in significant productivity, health, and financial burdens.

“Traditional manual ergonomic assessments can be extremely time-consuming and require significant expertise to perform,” says Kim Moull, CCPE at Cority. “By integrating motion capture technology into our industrial ergonomics solutions, we enable health & safety professionals and even non-specialists to quickly and accurately capture key ergonomic risk data by simply recording a video of a task. This data is then analyzed using best-practice ergonomics frameworks to generate risk scores and highlight areas requiring immediate attention or expert follow-up. The result is a more proactive ergonomics program that can help prevent injuries before they occur.”

AI-powered motion capture and analytics

At the core of this offering is an AI-driven motion capture technology delivered by Inseer, which uses patented computer vision driven algorithms and 3D modeling to assess ergonomic risk with a high degree of accuracy. Key features include:

3D precision and speed. Inseer’s proprietary algorithms analyze full-range motion in just minutes, allowing organizations to scale ergonomic assessments across many different jobs and locations



Industry-recognized assessment tools. Motion capture data is automatically applied to recognized ergonomic scoring methods, such as RULA, REBA, Revised Strain Index, NIOSH's Two-Handed Lifting Equation, and Liberty Mutual Push/Pull, offering a clear, quantitative view of ergonomic risk factors.



Integration with CorityOne. All ergonomic data from Inseer flows into Cority's centralized ecosystem, allowing organizations to unify health, safety, and environmental data for a single source of truth. Powerful analytics and dashboards enable data-driven decisions to prioritize high-risk tasks and allocate resources effectively.



Tackling limited resources and expertise

Many organizations lack the specialist resources needed to assess ergonomic risks at scale. This shortfall, combined with the fact that ergonomic injuries result from successive exposures to risk factors over time rather than manifesting from a single incident, has historically made prevention more challenging. Cority’s new solution allows even generalists to capture reliable risk data in minutes, freeing up certified ergonomists and safety professionals to spend their time and expertise where it’s needed most.

“Industrial ergonomics isn’t just about meeting regulations,” said Amanda Smith, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy at Cority. “It’s about doing right by your workforce. With Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics, we’re helping organizations move beyond reactive investigations toward a broader risk management mindset. This technology enables them to identify emerging issues and implement controls before injuries happen, ultimately protecting both employees and the bottom line.”

Cority’s Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution is now globally available through CorityOne, the company’s integrated software ecosystem. For more information, existing Cority clients can reach out to their Account Executive or Customer Success Manager, while other interested parties can visit www.cority.com to request a demo or speak to a representative.

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business ecosystem that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,500 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com

