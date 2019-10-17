SmartDV Heads to DVCon Europe to Showcase VIP Support for Verilator and TileLink, Demonstrate Smart ViPDebug Protocol Debugger

Smart ViPDebug Demo will Highlight Ability to Reduce Debug Time through Linked Waveform, Transaction Database Views

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification Intellectual Property (VIP) supporting simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification, Design IP, custom VIP and Design IP development, RISC-V verification services



WHAT: Will highlight its range of VIP at DVCon Europe (Booth #404) and demonstrate its Smart ViPDebug™, a protocol debugger that reduces debug time by rapidly identifying violations. It will profile its VIP support for Verilator, the free, open-source hardware description language (HDL) simulator. Also showcased will be TileLink VIP to verify the TileLink chip-scale interconnect standard, an open-source, high-performance and scalable cache-coherent fabric for RISC-V based system on chip (SoC) designs.



WHEN: Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, October 30



WHERE: Holiday Inn Munich City Centre, Munich, Germany

Attendees can schedule meetings to discuss SmartDV’s support for Verilator and TileLink or arrange for private demos at demo@smart-dv.com to learn more about Smart ViPDebug.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. Its high-quality standard or custom protocol Verification and Design IP are compatible with all verification languages, platforms and methodologies supporting all simulation, emulation, FPGA prototyping and formal verification tools used in a coverage-driven chip design verification flow. The result is Proven and Trusted Verification and Design IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Visit SmartDV to learn more.



Connect with SmartDV at:



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/

Twitter: @SmartDV

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for SmartDV

nanette@nvc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.