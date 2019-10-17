The book One Reader just Spent Several Thousand Dollars Sending Every Member of Congress.

A reader was so moved after reading Winning Practices of a Free, Fit, and Prosperous People that he spent $8,500 purchasing one for each member of Congress.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A reader was so moved after reading a book that he spent $8,500 purchasing one for each member of Congress The book is called Winning Practices of a Free, Fit, and Prosperous People and it is about perspectives and practices that enable a population to flourish. It goes beyond the approaches of right and left and offers creative and practical solutions, according to Stephen McConnell, President of Solano Ventures.In this book, Mark W. Bitz points out that as the advantages of previous generations fade, our incomes stagnate, debt explodes, and fitness wanes. China ascends and vital habitats deteriorate. He believes that worst of all, by failing to convey critical perspectives and practices to our children, we place them in a weaker position than the previous generation for the first time in our history.Bitz compares how Americans are doing relative to other populations, documents how we lost our way, and describes the cards nature deals us. He contrasts our instinctual operating system with the one needed for success in the modern world, reminds us of our need to be evolutionarily fit, and most importantly, delineates the Winning Practices that make this possible.“Because we find strength, economies , efficiencies, and synergy in working together, we depend on multiple levels of human organization. We can do everything correctly as individuals but still have a difficult life if our culture fails us at other levels.”That reader and many readers want to share Bitz’s approaches that yield predominantly positive effects on individuals, the larger group, and/or the environment in the short and long term.Bob Vanourek, award-winning author and former CEO, says “Winning Practices is bold, brilliant, provocative, and monumental! Bitz nails how America lost its way and insightfully describes how it finds its way back.”Winning Practices of a Free, Fit, and Prosperous People is now available on Amazon, Kindle, and Audible.



