Candidate to UNITA's leadership defends dialogue with ruling MPLA

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - José Pedro Katchiungo, one of the candidate to the leadership of Angola?s largest opposition party, UNITA, defended on Wednesday in Luanda the need for dialogue with the ruling MPLA, as a way to jointly define commitments that can propel progress for the country.,

"The day that UNITA and MPLA patriots understand each other Angola will know the way to progress," said the politician during a meeting with journalists and opinion makers.

As fear has already been overcome, he added, it is now necessary to dialogue on the basis of patriotism and Angolan people’s aspirations, as the current policy must not be the one currently defended by his party, based on the idea that UNITA must seek to overthrow the MPLA and vice versa, taking into account that this has already proved to be nonconstructive.

The 56-year old politician explained that he is inspired in the principles based on UNITA’s foundation manifesto, having as basis the promotion of citizenship, which are ideals that have impelled him to run for the presidency of the party.

