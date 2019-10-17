GlobalTranz Continues to Accelerate Growth with Third Acquisition this Year

/EIN News/ -- Deal marks continued momentum as the company’s market share grows



PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Global Freight Solutions, a leading freight brokerage and logistics company. This marks the third acquisition for GlobalTranz in 2019 as the company expands its market share and drives continued profitable growth through the second half of the year and into 2020.

Global Freight Solutions has operated successfully for over 25 years and brings to GlobalTranz significant technology-enabled freight management best practices and a superior customer service focus. “Today’s shippers expect higher-touch service and support combined with differentiated technology and data solutions,” said Dan Supis, CEO of Global Freight Solutions. “As their needs evolve, GlobalTranz is there with a full suite of services and solutions necessary to succeed.” Global Freight Solutions had previously been one of GlobalTranz’s leading Freight Agents.

“Global Freight Solutions is a proven provider of exceptional logistics services and solutions,” said Renee Krug. “This addition will enhance GlobalTranz’s ability to serve our customers while accelerating growth.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the U.S. by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.