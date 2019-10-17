Hair Loss&growth Treatment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Market Study Report “Hair Loss&growth Treatment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025”.

New Study Reports "Hair Loss&growth Treatment 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

Introduction / Market Overview:

Global Hair loss & Growth Treatment Market to Reach USD 1042 Million By 202

Global Hair Loss and Growth Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 1042 million by 2024, at a Common Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.56%. The major drivers driving the market are growing disposable income, changing lifestyle, adoption of a hectic schedule that increases stress, tension levels, which in turn results in common hair loss at an earlier stage among the young population, millennials, and increased emphasis on appearances. The presence of other substitute treatment options for hair-loss are: laser therapy, hair transplant surgery, other light-based therapies, medicine and exercise-based solutions.

The incidence of hair loss has increased between the age group of 10 to 25 years in the last decade and approximately 60% of this group suffers from severe hair loss. In the men age group “below 35,” more than 66% of men experienced hair loss in 2018. Other than these, in the men age group “below 55,” about 85% of the men expected thinning of hair. In the USA alone, more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems.

Within women, more than 21 million women are suffering from significant hair loss and among 40% of them are seeking / undergoing active hair re-growth treatments. High cost of medication will be a key change for the market in the forecast period. Asia Pacific will dominate the market having highest young population between 15 – 40 age group who are generally the victim of hair loss and seek treatment at nearby clinics.

important Key Players Analysis: Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Rohto, Lifes2Good, Gerolymatos International, Toppik, Nanogen, Oxford BioLabs Ltd., Ultrax Labs, Avalon Natural Products, Bayer and more.

Market Segment:

The global hair loss and growth treatment market is segmented based on its product, the end-user, and the distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is split into Hair Loss and Growth Devices, Shampoos and Conditioners, Medicine Product. Basis distribution channel, the market is spilt into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, pharmacies, Online Retailers and Others. This market is affected by the policy and economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic policies, consequences and what political leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially under-developed countries which have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of hair loss & growth treatment products will increase.

Regional Analysis:

The global hair loss and growth treatment market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Rest of North America, Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, New Zealand), Rest of Asia Pacific, South America (Argentina, Brazil), Rest of South America, the Middle-East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa) and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America has a huge market for hair loss and treatment and is going to lead the market over the forecasted period followed by Europe. Organizations, such as the NAAF and the American Hair Loss Association have taken many positive initiatives to tackle this issue.

Industry News:

In Europe, the population in the European Union between 15-60 years is expected to decay by 2060, while the population above 60 years is expected to thrive from 18% to 30%. Similarly, in America too, the elderly population is expected be double by 2060 to reach 98 million. Ageing has strongly affected the market growth.

