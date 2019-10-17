Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income of $53.2 million and earnings per share of $0.65 for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $56.1 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $0.69 for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019; these operating results exclude $1.9 million in after-tax merger and $895,000 in after-tax rebranding-related costs.



Net income was $137.7 million and earnings per share were $1.72 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $163.7 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $2.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019; these operating results exclude $21.6 million in after-tax merger and $4.4 million in after-tax rebranding-related costs but include after tax losses from discontinued operations of $128,000 and approximately $1.0 million in after-tax expenses related to branch closure costs.

“Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the third quarter despite the challenges of the current interest rate environment,” said John C. Asbury, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Company. “As in the first and second quarters of 2019, third quarter results were noisy as we worked toward completing the Access National Bank integration work and our rebranding efforts and took strategic actions that impacted our reported quarterly financial results such as repositioning the balance sheet for lower interest rates. Nevertheless, the Company continues to perform well and remains committed to deliver on our previously communicated financial performance targets.

“October marks my three-year anniversary of having joined the Company and the considerable enthusiasm and optimism I felt walking in the door is now greater still. It has been an exciting transformation we have experienced, and continue to experience. The future looks bright for Atlantic Union as we set out to execute the next phase of our strategic plan.”

Select highlights for the third quarter of 2019

Notable activity during the third quarter: The Company received approximately $9.3 million in life insurance proceeds during the quarter related to a Xenith-acquired loan that had been charged off prior to the Company’s acquisition of Xenith Bankshares, Inc. (“Xenith”) which was recorded in non-interest income. The Company recorded a gain on the sale of investment securities of approximately $7.1 million during the quarter. The Company paid off $140.0 million in FHLB advances and terminated the related cash flow hedges which resulted in the recognition of approximately $16.4 million in loss on debt extinguishment recorded in non-interest expense.

Performance metrics Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) was 1.23% compared to 1.15% in the second quarter of 2019. Operating ROA (1) was 1.29% compared to 1.35% in the second quarter of 2019. Return on Average Equity (“ROE”) was 8.35% compared to 7.86% in the second quarter of 2019. Operating ROE (1) was 8.80% compared to 9.20% in the second quarter of 2019. Operating ROTCE (1) was 15.64% compared to 16.58% in the second quarter of 2019. Efficiency ratio improved to 60.47% from 62.43% in the second quarter of 2019. Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) increased to 55.12% from 52.46% in the second quarter of 2019. The notable transactions discussed above had a negative impact on the efficiency ratio by approximately 430 basis points.



(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

NET INTEREST INCOME



For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income was $136.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $139.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.1 million from the second quarter of 2019. The decreases in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by $2.7 million lower acquisition accounting accretion income during the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The third quarter net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.57% from 3.71% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 14 basis points to 3.64% from 3.78% during the same periods. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 19 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of funds.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the third quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $2.7 million from the prior quarter to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The second and third quarters of 2019, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 $ 7,659 213 (70 ) $ 7,802 For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 5,018 179 (97 ) 5,100 For the remaining three months of 2019 (estimated) 4,596 149 (123 ) 4,622 For the years ending (estimated): 2020 16,737 132 (633 ) 16,236 2021 11,914 14 (807 ) 11,121 2022 9,560 (43 ) (829 ) 8,688 2023 6,777 (32 ) (852 ) 5,893 2024 4,973 (4 ) (877 ) 4,092 Thereafter 18,176 (1 ) (10,773 ) 7,402

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION



Overview

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company experienced increases in nonperforming assets (“NPA”) and past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans from the prior quarter. Net charge-off levels increased from the second quarter of 2019 and were primarily related to the consumer loan portfolio and a construction and land development loan; as a result, and due to loan growth, the provision for loan losses increased from the second quarter of 2019.

All nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed below exclude purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans totaling $89.7 million (net of fair value mark of $24.0 million) at September 30, 2019.

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

Nonperforming Assets

At September 30, 2019, NPAs totaled $36.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.2%, from June 30, 2019 and an increase of $1.5 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2018. The increase in NPAs was primarily driven by the addition

of a construction and land development loan.

NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at September 30, 2019 were 0.30%, an increase of 2 basis points from 0.28% at June 30, 2019 and a decline of 7 basis points from 0.37% at September 30, 2018. As the Company’s NPAs have been at or near historic lows over the last several quarters, certain changes from quarter to quarter might stand out in comparison to one another but do not have a significant impact on the Company’s overall asset quality position.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 Foreclosed properties 6,385 6,506 7,353 6,722 6,800 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,417 $ 33,968 $ 32,194 $ 33,675 $ 34,910

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 $ 25,662 Net customer payments (3,612 ) (3,108 ) (2,314 ) (3,077 ) (2,459 ) Additions 8,327 6,321 3,297 4,659 6,268 Charge-offs (884 ) (592 ) (1,626 ) (2,069 ) (1,137 ) Loans returning to accruing status (1,103 ) — (952 ) (420 ) (70 ) Transfers to foreclosed property (158 ) — (517 ) (250 ) (154 ) Ending Balance $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722 $ 6,800 $ 7,241 Additions of foreclosed property 645 271 900 432 165 Valuation adjustments (62 ) (433 ) (51 ) (140 ) (42 ) Proceeds from sales (737 ) (638 ) (171 ) (286 ) (889 ) Gains (losses) from sales 33 (47 ) (47 ) (84 ) 325 Ending Balance $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722 $ 6,800

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $55.1 million or 0.45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019 compared to $43.1 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, and $46.6 million or 0.49% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2018. Subsequent to quarter-end, approximately $12.0 million of the accruing past due loans became current. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest $12.0 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.8 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, and $9.5 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2018.

Net Charge-offs

For the third quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $7.7 million or 0.25% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $4.3 million or 0.14%, for the prior quarter, and $3.2 million or 0.13%, for the third quarter of 2018. The majority of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019 were related to consumer loans and a construction and land development loan. On a year to date basis, net charge-offs were $16.2 million, or 0.18% of total average loans on an annualized basis.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $9.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $6.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses from the previous quarter and prior year was primarily due to an increase in net charge-offs and loan growth.

Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”)

The ALL increased $1.4 million from June 30, 2019 to $43.8 million at September 30, 2019, primarily due to loan growth during the quarter. The ALL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.36% at September 30, 2019, 0.35% at June 30, 2019, and 0.44% at September 30, 2018.

The ratio of the ALL to nonaccrual loans was 145.9% at September 30, 2019, compared to 154.6% at June 30, 2019 and 146.9% at September 30, 2018. The current level of the allowance for loan losses reflects specific reserves related to nonperforming loans, current risk ratings on loans, net charge-off activity, loan growth, delinquency trends, and other credit risk factors that the Company considers important in assessing the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $17.5 million to $48.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $30.6 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by approximately $9.3 million in life insurance proceeds received during the quarter related to a Xenith-acquired loan that had been charged off prior to the Company’s acquisition of Xenith and a gain on sale of investment securities of approximately $7.1 million recorded during the quarter. In addition, loan related interest rate swap income increased $1.8 million and mortgage banking income increased approximately $600,000 from the prior quarter. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $3.5 million in net interchange income primarily due to reduced debit card interchange transaction fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment which was effective for the Company on July 1, 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $6.1 million to $111.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $105.6 million in the prior quarter. Excluding merger-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, and rebranding-related costs, operating noninterest expense(1) increased $13.1 million, or 14.5%, in the third quarter of 2019, to $103.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating noninterest expense was primarily due to the recognition of approximately $16.4 million loss on debt extinguishment resulting from the repayment of approximately $140.0 million in FHLB advances and the termination of the related cash flow hedges. In addition, third quarter operating noninterest expense included approximately $309,000 in OREO valuation adjustments driven by updated appraisals received during the quarter, $275,000 in recruiting costs related to the new equipment finance division, $1.0 million in support of a community development initiative as well as an FDIC small bank assessment expense credit of approximately $2.4 million as the deposit insurance fund reserve ratio exceeded 1.38% in the second quarter.

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

INCOME TAXES



The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 16.8% compared to 16.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate as compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the lower proportion of tax-exempt income to pre-tax income.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $17.4 billion, an increase of $281.7 million, or approximately 6.6% (annualized), from June 30, 2019, primarily due to higher cash and cash equivalent balances and loan growth during the third quarter of 2019.

At September 30, 2019, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $12.3 billion, an increase of $86.5 million, or 2.8% (annualized), from June 30, 2019, while average loans increased $155.3 million, or 5.1% (annualized), from the prior quarter.

At September 30, 2019, total deposits were $13.0 billion, an increase of $529.2 million, or approximately 16.9% (annualized), from June 30, 2019, while average deposits increased $358.5 million, or 11.5% (annualized), from prior quarter.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.48 % 9.93 % 9.92 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.48 % 11.09 % 11.12 % Total capital ratio (2) 12.93 % 12.88 % 12.97 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 8.94 % 9.71 % 9.89 % Common equity to total assets 14.48 % 13.98 % 14.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.23 % 8.84 % 8.74 %

(1) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

(2) All ratios at September 30, 2019 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, an increase of $0.02, or 8.7%, compared to both the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018. On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. As of September 30, 2019, authority remained to repurchase approximately $115 million of the Company’s common stock.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

Atlantic Union Bank will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time during which management will review the third quarter 2019 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (877) 668‑4908; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (973) 453‑3058. The conference ID number is 8187156.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, or operating basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

changes in interest rates;

general economic and financial market conditions in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels, and slowdowns in economic growth,

the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Access will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, the expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame, revenues following the acquisition may be lower than expected, or customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition;

the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;

the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;

real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;

an insufficient allowance for loan losses;

the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios;

concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;

demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;

the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services;

technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;

deposit flows;

the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;

the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and

other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and comparable “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 178,345 $ 181,125 $ 131,363 $ 525,122 $ 388,151 Interest expense 41,744 42,531 25,400 122,379 70,549 Net interest income 136,601 138,594 105,963 402,743 317,602 Provision for credit losses 9,100 5,300 3,340 18,192 9,011 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,501 133,294 102,623 384,551 308,591 Noninterest income 48,106 30,578 19,887 103,621 80,752 Noninterest expenses 111,687 105,608 76,349 324,022 263,234 Income before income taxes 63,920 58,264 46,161 164,150 126,109 Income tax expense 10,724 9,356 7,399 26,330 20,973 Income from continuing operations 53,196 48,908 38,762 137,820 105,136 Discontinued operations, net of tax 42 (85 ) (565 ) (128 ) (2,973 ) Net income $ 53,238 $ 48,823 $ 38,197 $ 137,692 $ 102,163 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 181,149 $ 184,045 $ 133,377 $ 533,590 $ 394,011 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 139,405 141,514 107,977 411,211 323,462 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.72 $ 1.55 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.05 % Return on average equity (ROE) 8.35 % 7.86 % 8.06 % 7.58 % 7.38 % Efficiency ratio 60.47 % 62.43 % 60.67 % 63.99 % 66.08 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.69 % 3.66 % 3.69 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.64 % 3.78 % 3.76 % 3.74 % 3.76 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.73 % 4.92 % 4.65 % 4.85 % 4.58 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.45 % 1.50 % 1.15 % 1.47 % 1.05 % Cost of deposits 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.65 % 0.92 % 0.56 % Cost of funds 1.09 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 1.11 % 0.82 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 56,057 $ 57,089 $ 39,326 $ 163,665 $ 132,065 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 2.04 $ 2.01 Operating ROA 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.21 % 1.32 % 1.35 % Operating ROE 8.80 % 9.20 % 8.30 % 9.01 % 9.54 % Operating ROTCE (2) (3) 15.64 % 16.58 % 15.13 % 16.18 % 17.41 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 55.12 % 52.46 % 58.59 % 53.92 % 55.87 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.72 $ 1.55 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.65 0.59 0.58 1.72 1.55 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.23 0.23 0.71 0.65 Market value per share 37.25 35.33 38.53 37.25 38.53 Book value per common share 31.29 30.78 28.68 31.29 28.68 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.80 18.36 16.79 18.80 16.79 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 14.44 14.93 16.74 16.20 18.59 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.19 1.15 1.34 1.19 1.34 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.98 1.92 2.29 1.98 2.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 81,769,193 82,062,585 65,974,702 80,120,725 65,817,668 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 81,832,868 82,125,194 66,013,152 80,183,113 65,873,202 Common shares outstanding at end of period 81,147,896 82,086,736 65,982,669 81,147,896 65,982,669





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.48 % 10.53 % 9.92 % 10.48 % 9.92 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.48 % 10.53 % 11.12 % 10.48 % 11.12 % Total capital ratio (5) 12.93 % 13.00 % 12.97 % 12.93 % 12.97 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.94 % 9.00 % 9.89 % 8.94 % 9.89 % Common equity to total assets 14.48 % 14.64 % 14.06 % 14.48 % 14.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.23 % 9.28 % 8.74 % 9.23 % 8.74 % Financial Condition Assets $ 17,441,035 $ 17,159,384 $ 13,371,742 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,371,742 Loans held for investment 12,306,997 12,220,514 9,411,598 12,306,997 9,411,598 Securities 2,607,748 2,703,856 2,258,239 2,607,748 2,258,239 Earning Assets 15,365,753 15,140,370 11,808,717 15,365,753 11,808,717 Goodwill 929,815 930,449 727,699 929,815 727,699 Amortizable intangibles, net 78,241 82,976 51,563 78,241 51,563 Deposits 13,044,712 12,515,544 9,834,695 13,044,712 9,834,695 Borrowings 1,549,181 1,909,171 1,554,642 1,549,181 1,554,642 Stockholders' equity 2,525,031 2,512,295 1,880,029 2,525,031 1,880,029 Tangible common equity (2) 1,516,975 1,498,870 1,100,767 1,516,975 1,100,767 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,201,149 $ 1,267,712 $ 1,178,054 $ 1,201,149 $ 1,178,054 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,979,052 1,966,776 1,283,125 1,979,052 1,283,125 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,198,580 3,104,823 2,427,251 3,198,580 2,427,251 Multifamily real estate 659,946 602,115 542,662 659,946 542,662 Commercial & Industrial 2,058,133 2,032,799 1,154,583 2,058,133 1,154,583 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 721,185 723,636 646,581 721,185 646,581 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 913,245 928,130 684,945 913,245 684,945 Auto 328,456 311,858 306,196 328,456 306,196 HELOC 660,963 660,621 612,116 660,963 612,116 Consumer 386,848 383,653 345,320 386,848 345,320 Other Commercial 199,440 238,391 230,765 199,440 230,765 Total loans held for investment $ 12,306,997 $ 12,220,514 $ 9,411,598 $ 12,306,997 $ 9,411,598 Deposits NOW accounts $ 2,515,777 $ 2,552,159 $ 2,205,262 $ 2,515,777 $ 2,205,262 Money market accounts 3,737,426 3,592,523 2,704,480 3,737,426 2,704,480 Savings accounts 739,505 749,472 635,788 739,505 635,788 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 717,090 579,786 324,253 717,090 324,253 Other time deposits 2,179,740 2,026,708 1,775,025 2,179,740 1,775,025 Time deposits 2,896,830 2,606,494 2,099,278 2,896,830 2,099,278 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,889,538 $ 9,500,648 $ 7,644,808 $ 9,889,538 $ 7,644,808 Demand deposits 3,155,174 3,014,896 2,189,887 3,155,174 2,189,887 Total deposits $ 13,044,712 $ 12,515,544 $ 9,834,695 $ 13,044,712 $ 9,834,695 Averages Assets $ 17,203,328 $ 16,997,531 $ 12,947,352 $ 16,639,041 $ 13,061,453 Loans held for investment 12,240,254 12,084,961 9,297,213 11,821,612 9,594,094 Loans held for sale 75,558 47,061 23,892 46,095 28,151 Securities 2,660,270 2,738,528 1,966,010 2,681,463 1,720,978 Earning assets 15,191,792 15,002,726 11,383,320 14,700,019 11,506,200 Deposits 12,812,211 12,453,702 9,803,475 12,250,199 9,638,698 Time deposits 2,769,574 2,562,498 2,079,686 2,554,058 2,076,321 Interest-bearing deposits 9,803,624 9,555,093 7,635,710 9,408,182 7,559,053 Borrowings 1,623,681 1,847,325 1,155,093 1,753,276 1,460,685 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,427,305 11,402,418 8,790,803 11,161,458 9,019,738 Stockholders' equity 2,528,435 2,490,049 1,880,582 2,429,912 1,851,072 Tangible common equity (2) 1,517,400 1,475,028 1,103,530 1,442,831 1,074,303





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Beginning balance $ 42,463 $ 40,827 $ 41,270 $ 41,045 $ 38,208 Add: Recoveries 1,574 1,670 1,401 4,940 4,082 Less: Charge-offs 9,317 5,934 4,560 21,190 10,099 Add: Provision for loan losses 9,100 5,900 3,100 19,025 9,284 Add: Provision for loan losses included in discontinued operations — — 83 — (181 ) Ending balance $ 43,820 $ 42,463 $ 41,294 $ 43,820 $ 41,294 ALL / total outstanding loans 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.36 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Provision / total average loans 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.13 % ` Total PCI loans, net of fair value mark $ 89,735 $ 101,301 $ 94,746 $ 89,735 $ 94,746 Remaining fair value mark on purchased performing loans 54,067 58,583 33,428 54,067 33,428 Nonperforming Assets Construction and land development $ 7,785 $ 5,619 $ 9,221 $ 7,785 $ 9,221 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 5,684 4,062 3,202 5,684 3,202 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 381 1,685 1,812 381 1,812 Commercial & Industrial 1,585 1,183 1,404 1,585 1,404 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 3,879 4,135 1,956 3,879 1,956 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 8,292 8,677 8,535 8,292 8,535 Auto 604 449 525 604 525 HELOC 1,641 1,432 1,273 1,641 1,273 Consumer and all other 181 220 182 181 182 Nonaccrual loans $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 28,110 $ 30,032 $ 28,110 Foreclosed property 6,385 6,506 6,800 6,385 6,800 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 36,417 $ 33,968 $ 34,910 $ 36,417 $ 34,910 Construction and land development $ 171 $ 855 $ 442 $ 171 $ 442 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,571 2,540 3,586 2,571 3,586 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 36 1,489 — 36 — Multifamily real estate 1,212 — — 1,212 — Commercial & Industrial 265 295 256 265 256 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 916 863 378 916 378 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,815 845 2,543 3,815 2,543 Auto 183 122 211 183 211 HELOC 1,674 658 1,291 1,674 1,291 Consumer and all other 1,193 1,161 825 1,193 825 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 12,036 $ 8,828 $ 9,532 $ 12,036 $ 9,532 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 48,453 $ 42,796 $ 44,442 $ 48,453 $ 44,442 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.37 % NPAs / total assets 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.21 % 0.26 % ALL / nonaccrual loans 145.91 % 154.62 % 146.90 % 145.91 % 146.90 % ALL / nonperforming assets 120.33 % 125.01 % 118.29 % 120.33 % 118.29 % Past Due Detail Construction and land development $ 1,062 $ 2,327 $ 1,351 $ 1,062 $ 1,351 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 4,977 1,707 4,218 4,977 4,218 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 5,757 141 492 5,757 492 Multifamily real estate 107 1,218 553 107 553 Commercial & Industrial 2,079 3,223 2,239 2,079 2,239 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,842 1,622 2,535 1,842 2,535 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,527 5,969 4,506 1,527 4,506 Auto 1,787 2,120 2,414 1,787 2,414 HELOC 4,965 4,978 4,783 4,965 4,783 Consumer and all other 2,579 2,824 2,640 2,579 2,640 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 26,682 $ 26,129 $ 25,731 $ 26,682 $ 25,731





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 9/30/2018 Past Due Detail cont'd (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 351 $ 318 $ 1,826 $ 351 $ 1,826 Commercial real estate - owner occupied — — 539 — 539 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,878 164 — 1,878 — Multifamily real estate 164 — — 164 — Commercial & Industrial 1,946 1,175 428 1,946 428 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 3,081 651 1,892 3,081 1,892 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 5,182 2,801 3,793 5,182 3,793 Auto 407 299 299 407 299 HELOC 1,747 1,336 1,392 1,747 1,392 Consumer and all other 1,675 1,423 1,140 1,675 1,140 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 16,431 $ 8,167 $ 11,309 $ 16,431 $ 11,309 Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 15,156 $ 19,144 $ 19,854 $ 15,156 $ 19,854 Nonperforming 3,582 4,536 8,425 3,582 8,425 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 18,738 $ 23,680 $ 28,279 $ 18,738 $ 28,279 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 136,601 $ 138,594 $ 105,963 $ 402,743 $ 317,602 FTE adjustment 2,804 2,920 2,014 8,468 5,860 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 139,405 $ 141,514 $ 107,977 $ 411,211 $ 323,462 Average earning assets 15,191,792 15,002,726 11,383,320 14,700,019 11,506,200 Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.69 % 3.66 % 3.69 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.64 % 3.78 % 3.76 % 3.74 % 3.76 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 17,441,035 $ 17,159,384 $ 13,371,742 $ 17,441,035 $ 13,371,742 Less: Ending goodwill 929,815 930,449 727,699 929,815 727,699 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 78,241 82,976 51,563 78,241 51,563 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,432,979 $ 16,145,959 $ 12,592,480 $ 16,432,979 $ 12,592,480 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,525,031 $ 2,512,295 $ 1,880,029 $ 2,525,031 $ 1,880,029 Less: Ending goodwill 929,815 930,449 727,699 929,815 727,699 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 78,241 82,976 51,563 78,241 51,563 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,516,975 $ 1,498,870 $ 1,100,767 $ 1,516,975 $ 1,100,767 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,528,435 $ 2,490,049 $ 1,880,582 $ 2,429,912 $ 1,851,072 Less: Average goodwill 930,525 929,455 723,785 906,476 724,940 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 80,510 85,566 53,267 80,605 51,829 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,517,400 $ 1,475,028 $ 1,103,530 $ 1,442,831 $ 1,074,303 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 53,238 $ 48,823 $ 38,197 $ 137,692 $ 102,163 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax 2,819 8,266 1,129 25,973 29,902 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 56,057 $ 57,089 $ 39,326 $ 163,665 $ 132,065 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 111,687 $ 105,608 $ 76,349 $ 324,022 $ 263,234 Less: Merger Related Costs 2,435 6,371 1,429 26,928 37,414 Less: Rebranding Costs 1,133 4,012 — 5,553 — Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,764 4,937 3,490 13,919 9,885 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 103,355 $ 90,288 $ 71,430 $ 277,622 $ 215,935 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 139,405 $ 141,514 $ 107,977 $ 411,211 $ 323,462 Noninterest income (GAAP) 48,106 30,578 19,887 103,621 80,752 Efficiency ratio 60.47 % 62.43 % 60.67 % 63.99 % 66.08 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(6) 55.12 % 52.46 % 58.59 % 53.92 % 55.87 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating ROTCE (2)(3) Operating Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 56,057 $ 57,089 $ 39,326 $ 163,665 $ 132,065 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,764 3,900 2,757 10,996 7,809 Net Income before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 59,821 $ 60,989 $ 42,083 $ 174,661 $ 139,874 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,517,400 $ 1,475,028 $ 1,103,530 $ 1,442,831 $ 1,074,303 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.64 % 16.58 % 15.13 % 16.18 % 17.41 % Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 62,230 $ 27,870 $ — $ 102,069 $ 35,599 Construction Volume 3,915 360 — 4,275 13,867 Purchase Volume 78,113 84,225 — 194,445 43,082 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 144,258 $ 112,455 $ — $ 300,789 $ 92,548 % of originations that are refinances 43.1 % 24.8 % 0.00 % 33.9 % 38.5 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 5,451,796 $ 5,332,203 $ 3,683,682 $ 5,451,796 $ 3,683,682 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,946 1,931 1,621 1,946 1,621 Number of full-service branches 149 153 140 149 140 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 169 197 190 169 190





Notable Transactions During the Third Quarter of 2019 (dollars in thousands): September 30, 2019 Noninterest income Noninterest expense Recovery of an acquired loan charged off prior to being acquired $ 9,300 $ - Gain on the sale of investment securities 7,100 - Prepayment of $140.0 million FHLB advances - 7,400 Cash flow hedge termination related to the prepayment of FHLB advances - 9,000 $ 16,400 $ 16,400





(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE), which is used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provides valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

In periods prior to December 31, 2018, the Company has not added amortization of intangibles, tax effected to operating net income (non-GAAP) when calculating operating ROTCE. The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(5) All ratios at September 30, 2019 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9‑C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

In prior periods, the Company has not excluded the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense when calculating the operating efficiency ratio (FTE). The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release to exclude the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense.



ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018

2018

ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 218,584 171,441 $ 166,927 $ 143,693 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 370,673 146,514 94,056 130,098 Federal funds sold 2,663 2,523 216 8,421 Total cash and cash equivalents 591,920 320,478 261,199 282,212 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,918,859 1,999,494 1,774,821 1,883,141 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 556,579 558,503 492,272 235,333 Marketable equity securities, at fair value — — — 27,375 Restricted stock, at cost 132,310 145,859 124,602 112,390 Loans held for sale, at fair value 72,208 62,908 — — Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 12,306,997 12,220,514 9,716,207 9,411,598 Less allowance for loan losses 43,820 42,463 41,045 41,294 Total loans held for investment, net 12,263,177 12,178,051 9,675,162 9,370,304 Premises and equipment, net 168,122 168,514 146,967 155,001 Goodwill 929,815 930,449 727,168 727,699 Amortizable intangibles, net 78,241 82,976 48,685 51,563 Bank owned life insurance 320,779 318,734 263,034 261,874 Other assets 408,162 392,454 250,210 262,716 Assets of discontinued operations 863 964 1,479 2,134 Total assets $ 17,441,035 17,159,384 $ 13,765,599 $ 13,371,742 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,155,174 3,014,896 $ 2,094,607 $ 2,189,887 Interest-bearing deposits 9,889,538 9,500,648 7,876,353 7,644,808 Total deposits 13,044,712 12,515,544 9,970,960 9,834,695 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 67,260 70,870 39,197 40,624 Other short-term borrowings 344,600 618,050 1,048,600 1,016,250 Long-term borrowings 1,137,321 1,220,251 668,481 497,768 Other liabilities 321,348 221,353 112,093 99,757 Liabilities of discontinued operations 763 1,021 1,687 2,619 Total liabilities 14,916,004 14,647,089 11,841,018 11,491,713 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $1.33 par value, shares authorized of 200,000,000 at both

September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and 100,000,000 at both December

31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively; shares issued and outstanding

of 81,147,896 at September 30, 2019, 82,086,736 at June 30, 2019, 65,977,149 at

December 31, 2018, and 65,982,669 at September 30, 2018. 107,330 108,560 87,250 87,192 Additional paid-in capital 1,831,667 1,862,716 1,380,259 1,378,940 Retained earnings 545,665 512,952 467,345 438,513 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 40,369 28,067 (10,273 ) (24,616 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,525,031 2,512,295 1,924,581 1,880,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,441,035 17,159,384 $ 13,765,599 $ 13,371,742





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 156,651 $ 158,838 $ 115,817 $ 459,603 $ 348,009 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,030 544 492 2,047 1,815 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 12,625 13,353 10,145 39,059 25,229 Nontaxable 8,039 8,390 4,909 24,413 13,098 Total interest and dividend income 178,345 181,125 131,363 525,122 388,151 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 30,849 28,809 15,928 84,088 40,187 Interest on short-term borrowings 2,200 5,563 3,379 14,313 12,794 Interest on long-term borrowings 8,695 8,159 6,093 23,978 17,568 Total interest expense 41,744 42,531 25,400 122,379 70,549 Net interest income 136,601 138,594 105,963 402,743 317,602 Provision for credit losses 9,100 5,300 3,340 18,192 9,011 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,501 133,294 102,623 384,551 308,591 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,675 7,499 6,483 22,331 18,566 Other service charges and fees 1,513 1,702 1,625 4,879 4,137 Interchange fees, net 2,108 5,612 4,882 12,765 14,163 Fiduciary and asset management fees 6,082 5,698 4,411 16,834 11,507 Mortgage banking income, net 3,374 2,785 — 7,614 — Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 7,104 51 97 7,306 222 Bank owned life insurance income 2,062 2,075 1,732 6,191 5,126 Loan-related interest rate swap fees, net 5,480 3,716 562 10,656 2,178 Gain on Shore Premier sale — — (933 ) — 19,966 Other operating income 12,708 1,440 1,028 15,045 4,887 Total noninterest income 48,106 30,578 19,887 103,621 80,752 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 49,718 50,390 39,279 148,116 120,797 Occupancy expenses 7,493 7,534 6,551 22,427 18,778 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,719 3,542 2,983 10,656 9,024 Printing, postage, and supplies 1,268 1,252 1,183 3,763 3,525 Communications expense 1,037 1,157 872 3,199 2,976 Technology and data processing 5,787 5,739 4,841 17,203 13,722 Professional services 2,681 2,630 2,875 8,269 8,101 Marketing and advertising expense 2,600 2,908 3,109 7,891 7,834 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 381 2,601 1,363 5,620 5,430 Other taxes 3,971 4,044 2,878 11,779 8,660 Loan-related expenses 2,566 2,396 1,939 7,250 5,097 OREO and credit-related expenses 1,005 1,473 452 3,162 3,106 Amortization of intangible assets 4,764 4,937 3,490 13,919 9,885 Training and other personnel costs 1,618 1,477 1,024 4,240 3,155 Merger-related costs 2,435 6,371 1,429 26,928 37,414 Rebranding expense 1,133 4,012 — 5,553 — Loss on debt extinguishment 16,397 — — 16,397 — Other expenses 3,114 3,145 2,081 7,650 5,730 Total noninterest expenses 111,687 105,608 76,349 324,022 263,234 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 63,920 58,264 46,161 164,150 126,109 Income tax expense 10,724 9,356 7,399 26,330 20,973 Income from continuing operations $ 53,196 $ 48,908 $ 38,762 $ 137,820 $ 105,136 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage

segment $ 56 $ (114 ) $ (761 ) $ (173 ) $ (3,768 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14 (29 ) (196 ) (45 ) (795 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations 42 (85 ) (565 ) (128 ) (2,973 ) Net income 53,238 48,823 38,197 137,692 102,163 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.72 $ 1.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.72 $ 1.55





AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,670,270 $ 12,625 3.00 % $ 1,705,977 $ 13,333 3.13 % Tax-exempt 990,000 10,181 4.08 % 1,032,551 10,646 4.14 % Total securities 2,660,270 22,806 3.40 % 2,738,528 23,979 3.51 % Loans, net (3) (4) 12,240,254 156,471 5.07 % 12,084,961 158,935 5.28 % Other earning assets 291,268 1,872 2.55 % 179,237 1,131 2.53 % Total earning assets 15,191,792 $ 181,149 4.73 % 15,002,726 $ 184,045 4.92 % Allowance for loan losses (46,229 ) (41,174 ) Total non-earning assets 2,057,765 2,035,979 Total assets $ 17,203,328 $ 16,997,531 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 6,290,112 $ 16,389 1.03 % $ 6,215,912 $ 16,139 1.04 % Regular savings 743,938 266 0.14 % 776,683 416 0.21 % Time deposits (5) 2,769,574 14,194 2.03 % 2,562,498 12,254 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,803,624 30,849 1.25 % 9,555,093 28,809 1.21 % Other borrowings (6) 1,623,681 10,895 2.66 % 1,847,325 13,722 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,427,305 41,744 1.45 % 11,402,418 $ 42,531 1.50 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 3,008,587 2,898,609 Other liabilities 239,001 206,455 Total liabilities 14,674,893 14,507,482 Stockholders' equity 2,528,435 2,490,049 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,203,328 $ 16,997,531 Net interest income $ 139,405 $ 141,514 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.42 % Cost of funds 1.09 % 1.14 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.78 %

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $5.0 million and $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $179,000 and $213,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $97,000 and $70,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

Contact:

Robert M. Gorman - (804) 523‑7828

Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.