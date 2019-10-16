Alexey Miller and German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr discuss current areas of cooperation

Release October 16, 2019, 18:35

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Geza Andreas von Geyr, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation, took place today in Moscow.

The parties discussed current areas of cooperation, including the Company's gas exports to Germany. The meeting participants expressed great appreciation for Nord Stream's contribution to the reliability and security of energy supplies to consumers in Germany and Europe.

In addition, the parties reviewed the progress of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Background In 2018, Gazprom's gas supplies to Germany hit a record high of 58.5 billion cubic meters, an increase of 5.1 billion cubic meters (9.5 per cent) against the 2017 record of 53.4 billion cubic meters. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines run from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The design capacity of each pipeline is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.