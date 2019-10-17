Hypertension Drug Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Hypertension Drug Market - 2019-2025

Hypertension Drug Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



Hypertension Drug Market Overview

Hypertension also known as high blood pressure (HBP), is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. High blood pressure typically does not cause symptoms.

Antihypertensive drugs are referred to a class of drugs that are used in treating hyper tension. The choice of drug depends upon the individuals and their condition. Hypertension can also be treated by changing life style factors including eating, physical activities, smoking, reduction of stress and salt intake.

The most common cause for hypertension include diabetes, lack of physical activities, excess intake of salt or alcohol, sedentary life style, less consumption of calcium, potassium or magnesium, aging, stress, vitamin D deficiency and adrenal and thyroid conditions of person.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Daiichi - Sankyo

Pfizer Inc

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Sanofi S.A

AstraZeneca Plc

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co.

Hypertension Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is primarily driving antihypertensive drugs market over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, in 2016, it is estimated that approximately 40 percent of people worldwide are effected with hypertension and 46 percent of adults aged 25 and older are anticipated to suffer from hypertension over the forecast period.

Awareness programs and initiatives by NGOs and governments to increase the awareness about the symptoms and taking necessary measures are boosting Hypertension Drug market. For instance, World Hypertension League, an umbrella organization of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues initiated a global awareness campaign on hypertension and dedicated May 17 of each year as World Hypertension Day.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, patient pool, extensive research and development in the areas of drug development, rising demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis and technological advanced healthcare infrastructure are driving global anti hyper tension drugs market over the forecast period.

Expiry of major patent drugs, the adverse impact of drugs and presence of significant number of substitutes are hampering the growth of global anti hypertension drug market over the forecasted period.



Hypertension Drug Market – Segment Analysis

Based on drug type anti-hypertension drug market is classified into diuretics, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, alpha blockers, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers.

Diuretics accounted for the significant market share in 2018 and anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period as it is the most common drug used in treating hypertension patients. According to Consumer Reports in 2017, in United States, 49 million prescriptions were prescribed for hydrochlorothiazide which brings blood pressure levels down to a healthy range.

ACE inhibitors have the second largest market share and anticipated to register highest CAGR over the forecast period as they are cost effective and show negligible side effects.

Based on type, hypertension is categorized into primary hyper tension and secondary hypertension. Usually people with primary hypertension have no symptoms, but may experience frequent headaches, tiredness, dizziness, or nose bleeds. The most common cause of secondary hypertension is an abnormality in the arteries supplying blood to the kidneys. Other causes include airway obstruction during sleep, diseases and tumors of the adrenal glands, hormone abnormalities, thyroid disease, and too much salt or alcohol in the diet.



Hypertension Drug Market– Geographical Analysis

The global anti hypertension drug market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

North America held the highest market share in 2018 and anticipated to remain same over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of hypertension, presence of several major pharmaceuticals, high awareness and better medical facilities. According to American Heart Association in 2017, in U.S, 70.1 million people aged between45 – 75 had hypertension and expected to surge further.

Europe is registering fastest CAGR with major contribution from UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. According to British and Irish Hypertension Society in 2017, in UK, one in 3 adults have high blood pressure.

Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa are boosting global anti hypertension drug market due to increase in population and incidence of chronic diseases.



Hypertension Drug Market – Competitive Analysis

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is highly competitive and consists multiple major players. Companies are focusing on the development of the generic drugs with very few products in the pipeline for the novel drugs.

The global anti hypertension drug market is characterized by expiry of multiple patented drugs and entry of generics. Companies are trying to grab market share by investing in research and development and launch of new products.

