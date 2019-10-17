Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Gluten free food and beverages are segmented into beverages, bread products, cookies and snacks, condiments, seasonings & spreads, dairy/dairy substitutes, meats/meat substitute and other types of gluten-free products.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Amy's Kitchen, Bob's Red Mill, Boulder Brands, Dr. Schar, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, Frontier Soups, General Mills, Genius Foods, Golden West Specialty Foods, H.J Heinz Company, Hain Celestial Group, Hero Group, Kelkin, Mrs. Crimbles, Newburn Bakehouse (Warburtons Bakery), Pamela's Products, Quinoa Corporation, Raisio PLC, Wholly Wholesome

Overview

Foods that have gluten in them are generally not considered healthy food, mainly because the consumption of gluten causes significant damage to different vital organs in a human body. Doctors and physicians suggest avoiding foods which have the gluten substance in them. All healthy foods, including fresh meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits, and legumes, are gluten-free. Since gluten-free foods have a positive effect on the human body, they should be consumed in a good amount. The FDA and nutritionists repeatedly suggest consuming such foods, and that explains why the market of Gluten Free Foods & Beverages is likely to expand in the years to come. Since a greater number of people are becoming conscious about their health, the gluten added products are very likely to vanish from the market, and it will be replaced by the gluten-free products.

Gluten Free Foods & Beverages are also trending because they have a lot of benefits on the overall health of the person. The foods containing gluten are not good. Some of the foods that have gluten in them are bulgur, barley, wheat, wheat germ, graham flour, and rye. And the foods that are gluten free are Quinoa, Brown rice, Sorghum, Tapioca, Millet, Wild rice, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Teff, Arrowroot, Oats. For those who don’t know, Gluten is basically a type of protein that is found in grains. Though it is safe for consumption, but it must be avoided by people who have poor heart and other vital organs. People who have gluten-sensitivity should also avoid it because it impacts their health in a negative manner.

By Type

Beverages

Bread Products

Cookies and Snacks

Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads

Dairy/Dairy Substitutes

Meats/Meat Substitutes

Other Gluten-Free Products

By End-User / Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Speciality Stores

On-line

