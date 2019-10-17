Fast-Casual Restaurants Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fast-Casual Restaurants – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market Research Report

Market Overview:

A style of restaurant that combines elements of fast-food restaurants and fine dining restaurants is called fast-casual restaurants. The food served in such restaurants are typically better in quality than what is served in fast-food restaurants and is priced slightly higher as well. The ambience and variety of food served is associated with restaurants that offer sit-down dining rather than drive-throughs as has become common in fast-food chains. Fewer frozen and processed food products are used to increase the quality of the food.

One of the major reasons that customers prefer fast-casual food is the freshness of the food available. The food is typically made to order and more unique menu items are available. As the items are made to order and the ingredients used are of better quality invariably the price for each dish is higher. Compared with a quick-service restaurant that has an ambience which encourages the customer to finish their meal quickly and leave, the atmosphere of fast-casual restaurants is more comfortable and at the same time pleasant.

The report on the global fast-casual restaurant industry details the different types of restaurants, the various applications and the major companies that currently run fast-casual restaurants. The market status of the industry from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is comprehensively analyzed along with the advantages and disadvantages of the current products in the industry. The fast-casual industry trends for the period from the year 2019 to the year 2024 is forecast and the layout characteristics of the various industries in particular regions are carried out.

Major Players in Fast-Casual Restaurants market are:

Smashburger

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Sweetgreen

Five Guys Holdings

Shake Shack

LYKE Kitchen

MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint

PizzaRev

Godfather's Pizza

DICKEY'S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS

Noodles & Company

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Pie Five Pizza

&pizza

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3393086-global-fast-casual-restaurants-industry-market-research-report

Market Segmentation:

The global fast-casual restaurants industry is divided into different market segments based on the different cuisines that are served in restaurants and the different modes by which the food can be ordered.

Market split according to type: Based on the cuisine that is served in the restaurants it can be categorized into:

North American Cuisine: Serves food from the North American region.

Italian Cuisine: Food that is served in the restaurant is from Italy.

Mexican Cuisine: Mexican food is served in the restaurant.

Other



Market split according to downstream fields: According to the mode by which the food is ordered it is categorized into:

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering



Regional Overview:

The global fast-casual restaurants industry covers various regions around the world which include the Middle East, Africa, Japan, China, North America, Europe, and India among others. Included in the report is a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, industry chain, and the future and historical data categorized according to the regions, applications, and types. The growth rate of the different types of restaurants included and the price analysis along with the production is presented in the report. The downstream characteristics and the market share of restaurants are included in the report. For the different regions that are covered the market is analyzed and forecast for the year 2019 to the year 2024.

Industry News:

MOD pizzas is currently one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurants in America. A one-price model was implemented by the owners in order to provide a strong value proposition. They utilize the business model of impact hiring which has led to better customer service and employee enfranchisement and also above-average employee satisfaction.

Continued…..



Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3393086-global-fast-casual-restaurants-industry-market-research-report



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.