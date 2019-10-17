E-commerce logistics Market: Asia-Pacific Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Report on Asia-Pacific E-commerce logistics Market 2019 Edition

E-commerce in Asia-Pacific has offered micro, small-sized and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) easy access to the global market. From small to medium and large businesses are now actively finding customers and partners in other parts of the world. A large number of companies have based their business on e-commerce service providers. For instance, the e-commerce logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region has seen tremendous growth as a large number of enablers are playing a role in moving the entire e-commerce industry forward in this region.

E-commerce logistics and delivery services are important for service providers to ensure the goods ordered online reach the customer on time and in the right conditions. These services also take care of the returned and canceled product orders when something is not right. A large number of e-commerce companies in China, India, and other Asian countries have started offering their own logistics services, however, there are many other players in the market who are solely relying on the e-commerce logistics business.

The report on the Asia-Pacific e-commerce logistics market provides insights into the past, present, and future growth of the market. Not only in the APAC region but also globally, the Chinese e-commerce logistics service providers have the largest market share of retail in e-commerce. The country alone surpassed the United States in terms of retail sales in 2015. India, one of the major economies and markets in the Asia-Pacific region is a fast-growing country due to its huge consumer base and internet availability.

Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific e-commerce logistics market has been segmented on the basis of revenue in which there are different sub-segments like services, products, and locations. Another interesting market segment in the report is based on unit shipments. This segment also focuses on the three major sub-segments called services, products, and locations. The service area includes sub-markets based on transportation, warehouse, and other e-commerce logistics services. The product sub-segment, on the other hand, focuses on a wide range of products in categories like baby products, electronic items, books, automotive, and apparel products, etc. For the locations sub-segment, there are categories like urban, semi-urban, and rural. All of these are covered in the report.

Regional Overview

Since the Asia-Pacific e-commerce logistics market research report is focused exclusively on the APAC region, it covers countries like Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea. Cross-border sale has increased the business opportunity for e-commerce logistics and retail companies. Looking at the global market, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest sales and demand. Despite being one of the largest in the world, the e-commerce logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region still has a lot of challenges to address. The report uncovers factors that hinder the growth of the market. These factors include underdeveloped infrastructure, fluctuating fuel prices, regulatory policies, and trade practices in rural areas.

Industry News

Meanwhile, Noatum Logistics, a leader in the logistics business has recently acquired PT. JCL Indonesia. The decision has strengthened Noatum’s presence in Asia and the Noatum Maritime Group now marks its direct presence in 28 countries. The logistics division itself has its own offices in Asia out of which 15 are located in Greater China. The group is run by more than 350 professionals.

