Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

Street and roadway lighting market is anticipated to register lucrative CAGR during the forecast period as suggested by the report published by QYResearch Group. This report stated that proper lighting could be expected to cause a reduction in night crashes thereby improving safety for drivers, riders, as well as pedestrians. Calling to the Un around 68% of the total world population is expected to live in urban areas by the end of 2050. This is a tremendous amount of pressure on limited city resources and lighting street light cost.

Moreover nowadays there is a high level of awareness towards conservation of energy, owing to the fact of continuously rising demand for power over the globe. This has led to the adoption of LED lights and IR sensors which are used to sense vehicle movements. Due to increasing demand for LED lights and luminaires in street and roadway lighting applications is observed to be flourishing the market first street and roadway lighting. Search proliferation of demand can be credited to certain features of led lights including low maintenance cost, higher durability, energy efficiency, declining costs, and high-pressure sodium. Furthermore, street and roadway lighting market are expected to witness acceleration in growth due to wide-scale applications on highways, roadways, bridges, and tunnels.

Key players

The straight and roadway lighting market boasts a presence of many significant players that are profiled in the report. Some distinguished players in the street and roadway lighting market include Koninklijke Philips, Cree, General Electric, Eaton, Osram Licht, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Thorn Lighting, LED Roadway Lighting, Syska LED, and Virtual Extension.

Market segmentation

The street and roadway lighting market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into conventional lighting and smart lighting. Among these two segments, the smart lighting segment is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be credited to arising awareness towards the environment and favorable government initiatives launched to curb carbon emissions and visited the usage of nonrenewable resources. Based on application, the global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into highways and street & roadways.

Regional analysis

The global street and roadway lighting market has been studied for the regional segments of the United States, Europe, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America. Among these regions the global street and roadway lighting market is anticipated to be dominated by Europe through the assessment period. Such market dominion can be credited to the stringent government regulations that are prevalent to increase lighting efficiency in European countries. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and France are expected to lead the regional street and roadway lighting market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate in the global street and roadway lighting market over the conjecture period.

