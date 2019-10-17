Ambica Steels Limited Gets Certified as an Accredited Company to be a Credible Supplier to the Automotive Industry

Ambica Steels Limited is now IATF 16949:2016 accredited company

NEW DELHI, INDIA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambica Steels Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified stainless steel long product manufacturer based out of India. The company was established in 1970 with an annual production capacity of 10,000 MT. With a current melting capacity of 80,000 MT, Ambica Steels Limited (ASL) has grown to become one of the leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in India. The company currently caters to customers across 6 continents. Growth of ASL has been a testament to its customer focused approach.

The company has recently become International Automotive Task Force (IATF 16949:2016) certified. The certificate further increases credibility of the company as a supplier to the automotive industry. It is a process oriented quality management system with continual improvement, defect prevention, reduction of variation and waste in supply chain. The standard lays down more robust procedures in terms of audits, resources, control of non-conformity of outputs. It helps to improve on traceability of products and also the environment for the operation of processes. Every incident of non-conformity needs to be studied in detail along with root-cause analysis to mitigate re-occurrence of event. IATF 16949 has become a key requirement for suppliers catering to the automobile industry. IATF 16949 accreditation reiterates the company's commitment to customer focused approach.

Over the years Ambica has complied with the mandatory norms and acquired industry specific certifications to further strengthen trust of its customers' in the company's robust quality management system. With the environmental regulations becoming stringent with time, Ambica has always strived not just to comply with the regulations, but to reduce the impact of its production activities to minimum. As an effort to protect the surrounding environment, the company has set-up an Environmental Management System (EMS) in its facility. EMS substantially reduces the number of particles being released in air. The company is ISO 14001:2015 and ISO OHSAS 18001:2007 certified.

Ambica Steels Limited has many other quality, process and product specific certifications. The company is NORSOK certified to be a credible supplier for the oil and gas industry. For catering to the Pressure equipment industry, the company has a product specific approval based on Pressure Equipment Directive (PED, AD 2000 Merkblatt). Aerospace and defence industry requires highest level of precision, the company has invested time and effort to be an ISO 9100 Rev. D certified company. These are just a few of the Accreditations won by ASL.

ASL manufactures stainless steel bars in round, square, hexagonal, square and flat cross-sections. These bars are offered in HRAP and Cold drawn conditions.

