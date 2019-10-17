Children’s Apparel Market 2019 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities & Foresight- 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Global Market of Children's Apparel can be segmented into two major types, which include,

The Children's Apparel for Boys – These are the apparel that has been specifically designed for the boys to use them. This segment of the Children's Apparel deals in each and every variety of the boy's product that ranges from pants, shirts, baba suits, ethnic wears, western outfits, and also custom outfits that includes the costumes of the favorite cartoon characters of children.

The Children's Apparel for Girls – These are the apparel that has been specifically designed for the girls to use them. This segment of the Children's Apparel deals in each and every variety of the girl's product that ranges from frocks, skirts, baba suits, ethnic wears, western outfits, and also custom outfits that include the costumes of the favorite cartoon characters of children.

The Children's Apparel is always more casual than adult clothing and is very much fit for play and rest. Recently a lot of Children's Apparel has been heavily influenced by the trends of the adult fashion industry. The recent rise of the social media platform is a motivating factor in the growth of the Children's Apparel industry. Like celebrities and fashion bloggers, use different internet platforms to post photographs of their children wearing different styled clothes. The act of the stars helps in motivating the parents to dress their children likewise. The factors like good quality and well-designed garments are a priority to watch out for. The high-end fashion retail outlets and top brands are taking significant initiatives in designing the Children's Apparel.



Key Players:

Edcon

Azadea

Landmark Group

Fawaz Al Hokair Group

adidas

mr price group

Mothercare

Castro

Nike

FOX

M.H. Alshaya

Truworths International

Major Geographical Regions

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Children's Apparel includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global Children's Apparel Market size is said to increase convincingly by the year 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period. The Global Children's Apparel Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2018, with revenue more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2018, and 2019 to 2025 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global Children's Apparel Market.

One of the significant factors that have been a constant source of the growth of Children's Apparel is the growing demand for it in developing countries. Continents of North America and Europe have always been the major markets of the growth of the Children's Apparel, whereas the rising demand for Children's Apparel in the South Asian Countries is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

