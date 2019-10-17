Global Bikini Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Global Market of Bikini can be segmented depending upon their types of material,

Nylon – The Nylon belongs to the family of the synthetic polymers that are generically designed. The Nylon is based on the aliphatic polyamides or the semi-aromatic polyamides. The Nylon is a thermoplastic and silky material and can also be melted and processed into fibers, films, or shapes.

Spandex – The Spandex is a material of fabric used for making stretchable clothing that includes sportswear. The Spandex is light in weight and is a byproduct of the synthetic fiber. The Spandex is designed from the long chain of a polymer called polyurethane. The polyurethane is manufactured by the reaction of the polyester with the diisocyanate. Apart from the production of Bikini, the Spandex is also used for the manufacture of T-shirts, Leggings, Yoga wear, Tank tops, Active-wear and etc.

The Bikini is a typical swimsuit for women. The Bikini features two triangles that are made up of fabric on top that resembles much like a bra. This upper part helps in covering the women’s breasts and two fabric triangles on the bottom to cover the pelvis in the front and the buttocks in the back. The size of the top and bottom of the Bikini varies from fabric that covers the full pelvis, buttock, and breast to the more revealing and exposing designs like the G-string or the thongs, which are designed for the purpose of covering the areolae and the Mons pubis which results in the complete exposure of the buttocks.



Key Players:

La perla

RELLECIGA

Beach Bunny Swimwear

Victoria's Secrets

Seafolly

Zimmermann

CHANEL

Billabong

Maaji

L*SPACE

Dolce & Gabbana

Gottex

Missoni

Anjuna

LVHM

Major Geographical Regions

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Bikini includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global Bikini Market size is said to increase convincingly by the year 2024, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period. The Global Bikini Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2018, with revenue more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2018, and 2019 to 2025 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global Bikini Market.

One of the significant factors that have been a constant source of the growth of Bikini is the growing demand for it in developing countries. Continents of North America and Europe have always been the major markets of the growth of the Bikini. Whereas the rise of demand for Bikini in the South Asian Countries is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

