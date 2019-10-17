Sett & Lucas Advises Silicus on Its strategic sale to Infogain

Sett & Lucas is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic sale of Silicus Technologies to Infogain

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK - Sett & Lucas is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic sale of Silicus Technologies (Silicus), a Houston-headquartered Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, to Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based global leader in software platform engineering services and solutions. Sett & Lucas (S&L), a technology industry focussed investment bank was the exclusive advisor representing Silicus in this transaction.Silicus, a Microsoft Azure-focused cloud transformation services company, enables enterprises to drive business differentiation at scale through cloud-enabled innovation and modernization across apps, IoT, data, Artifical Intelligence and infrastructure solutions. Silicus has over 500 employees and serves several large enterprise customers.Sunil Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer, Infogain, said, “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Infogain. The acquisition expands Infogain’s capabilities to deliver digital transformation services and reinforces our position as a leading digital innovator in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.” Infogain is a portfolio company of Private Equity firm ChrysCapital, an investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management across eight funds.“Silicus has been on a tremendous growth trajectory and we are very proud of the company we’ve built. This is a great time for us to join Infogain to achieve even greater success. We share a similar culture of innovation as well as the experience and expertise required to deliver the best digital solutions for our clients.” said Sumant Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer of Silicus.“The Silicus transaction underlines S&L’s leadership in driving M&A in the Microsoft and Cloud ecosystems. With a focus across Software, SaaS and Tech Services, S&L continues to create value for entrepreneur owned firms and private equity portfolio companies, through domestic and cross border M&A.” Says Tyler Block, Managing Director at S&L.“Our research indicates that the global cloud services market is experiencing strong growth and by 2022, it will likely cross the $700 billion mark. IaaS and PaaS will be the fastest growing segments. With end to end cloud transformation expertise across these growth segments, Silicus belongs to a rare breed of firms that can capitalize on this opportunity.” says Prabhu Antony, deal lead and Sr. Vice President at S&L.About Sett & LucasSett & Lucas (S&L) is a global independent financial institution that provides impartial advice, ideas, strategy and execution services, by leveraging global presence, domain knowledge in specific industry verticals and a clear goal to deliver value to clients. Over 120 associates working out of seven countries deliver value through investment banking and transaction advisory services. S&L is a leader in Mergers & Acquisition and capital raise services to the Software, SaaS, IT Services and Digital & Marketing verticals.About SilicusSilicus is a Houston headquartered technology firm that specializes in Microsoft Azure focused cloud transformation, IoT, AI and cloud data infrastructure. They successfully manage cloud migrations, and enable clients in leveraging the power of cloud through micro structure architecture. With over 500 people spread across US and India they implement cloud transformation projects for large enterprise clients.About InfogainInfogain is a Silicon Valley-headquartered company with software platform engineering and deep domain expertise in travel, retail, insurance and high technology industries. It accelerates the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to its clients. A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.



