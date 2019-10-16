Snow’s Misfit Island’s new Collection, Magical Winter Forest Collection, will sell out this season

Winter Kitsune & Winter Fawn Ice Dragon & Blue Mint Sprite

Customers are shocked and amazed at the new direction Snow’s Misfit Island is taking this season.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner Jenny Snow surprised her current customers with a brand new stuffed keychain line in addition to her popular signature line of crocheted pieces

Jenny Snow from Snow’s Misfit Island is releasing the brand new Magical Winter Forest Collection and each product will be individually made by her. The Magical Winter Forest Collection will be released October 30, 2019.

These adorable stuffed animal keychains are crocheted with acrylic yarn, stuffed with poly fiber filling, and have safety eyes. Each one comes with a keyring and a lobster clasp attached for no extra charge.

Snow’s Misfit Island is known for igniting the imagination, and bringing back the wonder to plushie collectors around the country.

The collection will be exclusively sold on SnowsMisfitIsland.etsy.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

Several products come in coffee bean brown, icy mint blue, and aquamarine to capitalize on today’s trends.

The Magical Winter Forest collection includes individual stuffed keychains and keychain sets.

A few examples include:

Ice Dragon

Blue Mint Sprite

Mystic Owl

Winter Kitsune

Magical Winter Forest collection pieces range in price from $21.60 - $64

Jenny Snow is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

For more information about the Magical Winter Forest collection or for an interview with Jenny Snow, please write to JennySnowSMI@gmail.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.



About Snow’s Misfit Island

Jenny Snow started creating stuffed animal keychains after she was faced with a very real problem. How to bring comfort to not only herself but to others when they go about their day, and of course keeping imagination and wonder alive no matter how old we get. After many years of crocheting stuffed animals keychains by hand, Jenny Snow’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the plushie keycahin industry.

SnowsMisfitisland.etsy.com



